Virus-restricted Bollywood filmmakers focus on ME, UAE for movie shoots

In this picture taken on October 2, 2020, Bollywood actors Vaani Kapoor (L) and Akshay Kumar pose after completing the upcoming spy thriller Hindi film 'Bell Bottom', at the airport in Mumbai. (AFP)
Subhash K Jha

  • Other top film directors scout locations in region due to its ‘convenience, better work ethics’
PATNA: Bollywood filmmakers struggling to shoot flicks in India due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions have been focusing in on alternative movie locations in the Middle East.

Several producers are set to shoot their latest film projects in the region, with the UAE one of their most popular choices.

Among them is one of Indian movie industry megastar Salman Khan’s favorite directors, Ali Abbas Zafar, who has set his sights on Abu Dhabi for his next big-budget action film.

The yet-untitled project will star actress Katrina Kaif in the lead role as a female superhero on the lines of “Wonder Woman,” with action sequences being shot in the UAE capital.

“I’ve found the locations which I needed in Abu Dhabi. This will be my chance to shoot India’s first female superhero films in locations never seen before in an Indian film,” Zafar told Arab News from Dubai.

As the flick’s producer and director, he is currently in the UAE, along with his crew of 20, to prep for the filming process which is due to begin in January.

Zafar, who had worked with Kaif in Bollywood romantic comedy “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan” and action drama “Bharat” prior to this project, said the Middle East was “suffused with potential and possibilities” for film locales and he described Abu Dhabi as “an ideal shooting spot.”

He added: “I am not sure how shoot-friendly other regions in the Middle East are. But Abu Dhabi is very supportive of resources and infrastructure. They welcomed me to shoot my film with open arms.”

Zafar had earlier worked with Khan and Kaif for two months in Istanbul on the action thriller “Tiger Zinda Hai,” but said Abu Dhabi was “a different experience.”

He added: “It is naturally beautiful. You can place your camera anywhere. Besides, they have a very solid, supportive, and reliable team at the ADFC (Abu Dhabi Film Commission).”

In addition to supporting Indian content, the ADFC has also facilitated big-budget Hollywood films in the UAE capital.

Zafar pointed out that this was one reason why the ADFC could manage big crews. He noted that Dubai provided a convenient base where “my crew and I can plan and function without any disturbance.”

The UAE has fared well in limiting the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. It has a lower caseload and infection rate as compared to Mumbai, in Maharashtra state – where Bollywood is based – which has to date recorded 1.4 million cases and nearly 40,000 deaths.

Indian actor and entrepreneur, Sachiin Joshi, who has a fully functional office in Dubai said that the need for producers to work in a strictly disciplined environment during the pandemic would drive more people to the Gulf and the Middle East in the coming months.

“The work ethics in the Gulf region are extremely high. This is not obtainable in Mumbai. Social distancing and shooting with a skeletal crew are not difficult in Dubai and the Gulf region. It’s a way of life there,” Joshi added.

“The last things Bollywood producers need right now are rowdy crowds and unruly fans during the shooting process. So yes, the exodus out of India to shoot will be substantial in the coming months.” Indian film director, Kabir Khan, who shot his espionage thriller “Phantom” (2017) in Lebanon, said: “The government was very supportive, and the locals love Bollywood. It was a pleasure shooting for ‘Phantom’ in Beirut.”

Several other filmmakers have also taken the decision to move their projects abroad including superstar actor-director Aamir Khan (“Lagaan,” “3 Idiots,” and “P.K.”), who is all set to shoot his underproduction film “Laal Singh Chaddha” at locations across Turkey, and director Ahmed Khan who has slotted “Baaghi 4,” starring Tiger Shroff, for the Middle East.

“I was supposed to shoot ‘Baaghi 3’ in Syria, but we did not get the necessary permissions. So, we shot in Serbia instead, which we passed off as Syria. But I am definitely heading in that direction for the fourth film of the ‘Baaghi’ series,” he said.

Topics: Bollywood UAE filmmakers

Pause to US trial of Oxford vaccine could threaten its success

Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

Pause to US trial of Oxford vaccine could threaten its success

  • The Oxford team in charge of the trial is at the forefront of the race to develop a working vaccine
  • Trial volunteers should receive a second dose 28 days after their first, with regulations only allowing for a three-day grace period
Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Disruption to a US trial of the Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) means it could miss a vital deadline to give its participants a secondary dose, it was revealed on Wednesday.

Due to a month-long halt of the trial imposed by US regulators investigating potential side-effects, volunteers have only been given one dose of the vaccine and are in danger of missing out on the necessary booster shot, the Times newspaper reported.

The Oxford team in charge of the trial is at the forefront of the race to develop a working vaccine, but could now face challenges in determining its effectiveness due to the pause in the US.

Enrollment in other trials in several countries around the world, being run by AstraZeneca in conjunction with researchers at Oxford University, was put on hold in September, after a participant in its UK trial suffered a rare spinal inflammatory disorder known as transverse myelitis.

While the British trial continued soon afterward — along with other testing in South Africa, Brazil, Japan and India — the American trial remains postponed.

“There is quite a lot of evidence that a longer interval (between shots) is actually better ... However, changing the interval midway through a trial can be problematic. Anyone who doesn’t get their vaccinations according to the stated schedule should be excluded from the final analysis of the trial,” Eleanor Riley, professor of immunology at the University of Edinburgh, told the Times.

“That means they may have to recruit additional people to make up the numbers. That will obviously add more delay to getting an answer.

“If a large group is affected by the delay, they may analyze their data anyway, as a secondary subgroup analysis, to see if the difference in timing has any effect,” she added.

Trial volunteers should receive a second dose 28 days after their first, with regulations only allowing for a three-day grace period.

AstraZeneca declined to confirm how many participants had been injected in the US before the trial was paused when asked by the Times.

However, AstraZeneca executive Mene Pangalos said the US trial was more of a confirmatory trial, according to a client note from Guggenheim.

The note also said that the US pause would not have much bearing on the vaccine’s approval chances since it would ultimately be determined by the results of the other trials.

And Prof. Robin Shattock of London’s Imperial College, who is developing a separate COVID-19 vaccine, told the Times that the gap in doses could improve protection from the disease.

“The one month hold (for the US trial) likely reflects that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) have not felt that they have been given enough information to allow the trial to restart,” he said.

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus

