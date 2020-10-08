You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia could enjoy revenue “feast” from changing oil demand: energy expert

Saudi Arabia could enjoy revenue “feast” from changing oil demand: energy expert

Saudi Arabia just announced a $5 billion project to turn renewable energy into hydrogen. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5bfj

Updated 08 October 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia could enjoy revenue “feast” from changing oil demand: energy expert

  • Energy expert says Saudi Arabia could enjoy a “veritable feast” of oil revenues for many decades
  • Expert says stronger climate policies should focus not just on the greenhouse gases emitted by burning a fuel, but the carbon intensity of the entire production cycle
Updated 08 October 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: One of the world’s leading energy experts believes that oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia could enjoy a “veritable feast” of oil revenues for many decades before changing patterns of energy use reduce global demand for crude.

Jason Bordoff, director of the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University and a former White House energy policy adviser, said: “it is the lowest-cost producers — such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — that will be able to keep selling their oil the longest.

“What’s more, stronger climate policies should focus not just on the greenhouse gases emitted by burning a fuel, but the carbon intensity of the entire production cycle. Most Gulf Arab states are very efficient producers,” he added.

Writing in Foreign Policy magazine, Bordoff predicted that low cost producers like the Kingdom could consolidate their dominance of global energy markets. “With easy-to-extract barrels, less methane leakage, and lower flaring rates, they have some of the lowest life cycle emissions associated with their oil. Therefore, even as oil demand declines, OPEC’s share of global production could rise as a result of its members’ lower costs and emissions, strengthening the cartel’s grip on a market that will remain sizable for some time,” he said.

His view, which comes as some independent oil companies are drawing back from crude production because of climate concerns, is a retort to some critics of Middle East energy policymakers who have predicted economic and financial problems for regional oil exporters as global demand for oil declines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The narrative of collapse and chaos in a post-oil world has taken over the pundits’ imaginations. More likely, however, is that during the many decades needed to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, petrostates could enjoy a veritable feast before the famine,” Bordoff said.

He also suggested that oil-exporting countries could use their energy revenue wealth to spark the move to cleaner energy technologies.

“Saudi Arabia, for example, has abundant, low-cost solar power, just announced a $5 billion project to turn renewable energy into hydrogen, and has also sent Japan the world’s first blue ammonia shipment,” he said.

The KIngdom has launched the strategy of the Circular Carbon Economy as a way of mitigating harmful greenhouse gasses by eliminating emissions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. 

Bordoff’s contribution comes amid the growing debate about climate change and its global implications. “National security leaders must anticipate and prepare for the new geopolitics of clean energy—not only to mitigate new risks, but because a robust climate agenda will not succeed unless they do,” he said.

Topics: Oil economy Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

Business & Economy
Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals
Special
Business & Economy
Egypt sees strong growth in non-oil economy

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

  • BP and Royal Dutch Shell named among 59 firms not meeting conditions set in Paris Agreement
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Europe’s top oil companies are not yet aligned with UN-backed targets to combat climate change despite their plans to slash carbon emissions and pivot to renewable energy, a report from major investors has found.

The study by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which unites investors with $22 trillion in holdings, comes as shares of European energy companies including BP and Royal Dutch Shell have struggled amid concerns over their ability to successfully shift away from oil and gas.

TPI’s analysis of 59 major oil, gas and coal companies said that seven European firms — Glencore, Anglo American, Shell, Repsol, Total, Eni and Equinor — have set out plans to align with long-term pledges made by some governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But those targets equate to global temperatures rising by 3.2 degrees and are “widely regarded as insufficient to avert dangerous climate change,” the report said.

No company would meet the UN-backed Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by cutting emissions to net zero.

Several of the firms said in statements that they disagreed with the way TPI calculates the alignment, based on fuels’ carbon intensity.

“We’re very happy that some oil and gas companies are seeing these fundamental changes and trying to respond,” said Bill Hartnett, stewardship director of ESG Investment at Aberdeen Standard Investments, a TPI member.

“Some (companies) might have made bigger statements so far than the others and the important thing is the direction of travel. But none of them are making net zero yet.”

BP, whose CEO Bernard Looney plans to grow the company’s renewables business twenty-fold by the end of the decade, is the least aligned among the European companies, not even meeting the government pledges level, according to the report.

BP said in response that it disagreed with TPI’s focus on carbon intensity, which it said was not “a reliable measure.”

Fossil fuels are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

Investors such as Aberdeen are regularly talking to companies about their Paris Agreement alignment on issues including emissions from fuels sold, known as Scope 3 emissions, and their memberships in energy associations around the world, Hartnett said.

“Engagement is ongoing and there is pretty good momentum on getting toward Paris alignment.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the company continues “to engage with TPI over their methodology” to show it is how it is aligned with “society’s move toward” the Paris goals.

Anglo American said in a statement: “achieving these targets is not all within our control, so we are working with governments, industry peers and civil society.”

Repsol said: “We will continue to engage with TPI to demonstrate our progress in this respect.”

Eni said: “We consider the best way for companies to align with such goals is to set absolute emissions targets.”

Total, which aims to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2050, said in a statement that the rhythm of the transition will depend on energy demand and policies put in place.

Topics: Europe Oil UN climate change

Related

Update
Business & Economy
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development: Iraq to become shareholder
World
Europe battles to contain virus second wave as global cases top 30 million

Latest updates

Israel’s parliament to ratify UAE deal on Monday, Netanyahu says
The Spanish artist preserving the ancient art form of Islamic Guadameci
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award
Saudi Arabia records 25 more COVID-19 deaths
Arab teams finally return to international action

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.