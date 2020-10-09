You are here

Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks

Russia moved to stop the worst escalation of fighting in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in more than a quarter-century by hosting cease-fire talks on Friday. (File/AFP)
  • The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh
  • The Kremlin said Putin proposed calling a cease-fire to exchange prisoners and collect the bodies of dead soldiers
MOSCOW: Russia moved to stop the worst escalation of fighting in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in more than a quarter-century by hosting cease-fire talks on Friday.
Late Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement calling for a break in the fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces that have raged for nearly two weeks over the region. The Kremlin said Putin’s initiative followed a series of calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
The Kremlin said Putin proposed calling a cease-fire to exchange prisoners and collect the bodies of dead soldiers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov greeted his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts at the ministry's mansion in Moscow on Friday afternoon.
Armenia said it's open to holding a cease-fire, while Azerbaijan has made a potential truce conditional on the Armenian forces' withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh, arguing that the failure of international efforts to negotiate a settlement left it no other choice but to try to reclaim its lands by force.
Speaking in an address to the nation, the Azerbaijani president said nearly three decades of international talks “haven't yielded an inch of progress, we haven't been given back an inch of the occupied lands.”
“Mediators and leaders of some international organizations have stated that there is no military solution to the conflict,” Aliyev said. “I have disagreed with the thesis, and I have been right. The conflict is now being settled by military means and political means will come next.”
Azerbaijani officials and Nagorno-Karabakh separatist authorities said heavy shelling continued overnight.
Fighting with heavy artillery, warplanes and drones has engulfed Nagorno-Karabakh despite numerous international calls for a cease-fire. Both sides have accused each other of targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.
Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, has been under intense shelling. Residents are staying in shelters, some of which are in the basements of apartment buildings.
On Thursday, a historic cathedral in the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh came under shelling, a shell piercing its dome and damaging the interior. No one was hurt in the attack, but hours later more shelling wounded two Russian journalists inspecting the damage. The Azerbaijani military denied targeting the cathedral.
According to the Nagorno-Karabakh military, 376 of its servicemen have been killed since Sept. 27. Azerbaijan hasn’t provided details on its military losses. Scores of civilians on both sides also have been killed.
Armenian officials say Turkey is involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan’s side. Turkey has publicly backed Azerbaijan in the conflict but has denied sending combatants to the region.
In an interview with CNN Arabic aired Thursday, Azerbaijan's president admitted that Turkish F-16 fighter jets have stayed on in Azerbaijan weeks after a joint military exercise, but insisted that they have remained grounded. Armenian officials had earlier claimed that a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian warplane, a claim that both Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied.
Aliyev's office said French President Emmanuel Macron called him Friday to discuss the conflict, but wouldn't give any details of the conversation. The call followed Macron's conversation with the Armenian prime minister late Thursday.
Macron's office voiced hope that a truce could be negotiated soon, noting that it was coordinating its efforts with the Kremlin.

Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

  • ‘I don’t think a pay rise is appropriate. It’s a privilege in many ways to serve your country’
  • Plan to increase MPs’ salary met with public fury amid hardships caused by pandemic
Updated 38 min 24 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iraqi-born British parliamentarian Nadhim Zahawi has criticized plans for MPs to receive a £3,300 ($4,278) pay rise, saying he would “look at” donating his to a charity in his local constituency Stratford-upon-Avon.

“I don’t think a pay rise is appropriate,” the Conservative MP told Sky News. “I think it’s a privilege in many ways to serve your country.”

British MPs’ annual salary currently stands at £81,932. The increase would push it over £85,000. 

Most ministers — those chosen by the prime minister to carry out additional executive responsibilities — earn an additional sum on top of the baseline salary.

But Zahawi is one of the few ministers who take on additional responsibilities without further compensation.

Despite this, he said he “would certainly look at donating (the pay rise) to a very good cause, maybe the Shakespeare hospice in Stratford.”

Andrew Thomson, a head chef at a local Stratford-upon-Avon restaurant, said he welcomes his local MP’s planned donation.

“It’s nice to hear,” Thomson told Arab News, calling the pay rise for MPs “ridiculous at a time when people are losing their jobs.”

He added: “The people who deserve pay rises are those who work in the NHS (National Health Service) and supermarkets — the people who kept the country going while everyone sat at home.”

Zahawi’s office could not be reached for comment.

News of the planned pay rise has been met with public fury, with many pointing to the economic hardships that significant portions of the British population are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Nadhim Zahawi British house of commons British MPs Stratford-upon-Avon

