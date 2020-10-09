Saudi Arabia conducted 6.9 million PCR tests so far

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Friday announced 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, taking to 4,996 the number of people who have so far died from the coronavirus disease in the Kingdom.

There were 407 new cases reported in the country, meaning a total of 338,539 citizens had now contracted COVID-19. Officials said 9,261 cases were active, of which 859 patients were in serious or critical condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, Madinah recorded the highest number of cases in the Kingdom with 54, while Makkah reported 39, Yanbu 27, Hofuf and Riyadh 23, and Dammam 18.

Of the new cases, 41 percent were women, 12 percent were children, and 5 percent were among the elderly.

In addition, 513 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 324,282.

IN NUMBERS 338,539 COVID-19 cases 324,282 Recoveries 9,261 Active cases 4,996 Total deaths

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 6,930,352 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 53,894 carried out in the last 24 hours.

Ministry figures revealed that globally there had to date been 39,561,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 25,482,428 recoveries, and 1,062,624 deaths.

Meanwhile, Saudi government health officials repeated calls for people to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, and wear a mask covering their nose and mouth to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 was urged to visit a clinic. Those showing no to mild symptoms but who thought they may have been in contact with an infected person, should attend a Taakad (make sure) testing center by booking an appointment through the ministry’s Sehaty app.

The free call center 937 has also been set up for consultations and inquiries around the clock, or information on health issues can be obtained by messaging the WhatsApp number 920005937.