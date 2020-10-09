Saudi finance chiefs welcome Moody’s sukuk rating

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan. (Reuters)
Updated 09 October 2020
Arab News

  • Moody’s has assigned a top rating to the government’s Riyal-denominated Islamic bond program
  • FM Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the rating reflected “the strength, flexibility and capability of the Kingdom’s economy in facing global economic challenges”
LONDON: Saudi finance chiefs have welcomed the latest ratings agency stamp of approval for the Kingdom’s sukuk program.

Moody’s this week assigned a top rating to the government’s Riyal-denominated Islamic bond program. 
Such ratings are used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of countries and companies.
Moody’s issued a provisional (P) A1 senior unsecured MTN global scale rating and Aaa.sa senior unsecured national scale rating to the government’s sukuk program.
Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the rating reflected “the strength, flexibility and capability of the Kingdom’s economy in facing global economic challenges.”
Gulf states including Saudi Arabia are selling Islamic bonds, also known as sukuk, to help fund public spending and infrastructure projects amid weaker oil prices and the ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
National Debt Management Center CEO Fahad Al-Saif, said that the move by Moody’s showed “the depth of the local debt market by providing a risk-free yield curve.”
The introduction of the national scale rating is expected to further attract foreign investors in the local debt capital market, he said.
Credit rating reports for domestic issuances are opinions on the creditworthiness of public and private issuers as well as financial obligations related to other issuers within a country. 
The credit rating of domestic issuances deals with the relative risk within a country (relative to the Sovereign issuance rating), while the credit rating of international sukuk sakes is based on a cross-country comparison.

LONDON: A group of Emirati and Israeli women met in Dubai for the first time, in a meeting held as part of the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum.

The group, co-founded by Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and the co-founder of the Jewish Women’s Business Network Justine Zwerling, is a division of the newly formed UAE-Israel Business Council.

“I believe that women are natural peace builders. We created the Gulf-Israel Women’s Forum in order to facilitate people-to-people, grassroots peace building,” Hassan-Nahoum said.

“It was an honor to host this very memorable and historic meeting of Israeli and Emirati women in Dubai, creating bonds and making a better future for our children.”

The UAE-Israel Business Council, which was founded in June, has grown to almost 2,000 members since the announcement in August of the UAE and Israel normalizing relations, according to Hassan-Nahoum.

To date there are 250 Israeli companies trading with the UAE, and the council aims to help increase that number over the next couple of years.

In September, the energy ministers and tourism officials from the UAE and Israel discussed possible cooperation, travel opportunities and investment openings.

Also in September, Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group announced plans to open a representative office in Israel, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office said it will open its first office outside the UAE in the city of Tel Aviv.

