You are here

  • Home
  • South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday

South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday

South Korean police officers wearing face masks and face shields stand guard to block protesters' possible rallies against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ysym

Updated 18 sec ago
Jeff Sung

South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday

  • Seoul has taken a hard stance against public rallies after August protests by Christian groups were linked to a surge in COVID-19 infections
  • Anti-government rallies have been regular since the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration took office in 2017
Updated 18 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korean police mobilized hundreds of buses to wall off Gwanghwamun Square in the capital, Seoul, on Friday to prevent rallies on the national Hangeul Day (Korean Language) holiday amid concerns over new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clusters emerging from demonstrations.

The government has taken a hard stance against public rallies after National Liberation Day protests by conservative Christian groups on Aug. 15 were linked to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Health authorities said the protests triggered a second wave of infections, resulting in nearly 1,200 cases in the capital area.

Following a court decision on Thursday in support of the government’s ban on rallies, tens of thousands of police officers were deployed to stop and search pedestrians, and 57 checkpoints were set up on the main roads in central Seoul to check drivers and passengers.

“If 1,000 people from across the country gather at a rally and make close contact with one another, the spread of the infectious disease seems unavoidable,” a Seoul court ruled on Thursday against a lawsuit challenging the government’s ban on rallies in central Seoul on Hangeul Day.

On Friday, South Korea reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 local infections, and the total caseload in the country of 51 million people stood at 24,476.

Attempts by civic groups to stage massive “drive-thru” protests were also rejected by the Seoul court, which allowed only a car parade to take place with up to nine vehicles under strict quarantine measures. Only one person can be in a vehicle to demonstrate, for no more than two hours and without opening their car windows.

Antigovernment rallies have been regular since the inception of the left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration in 2017. Conservative Christian groups blame President Moon for his self-abasing style of policy toward North Korea, as well as a series of power abuse scandals involving his aides.

The “bus walls” to cordon off Gwanghwamun Square — which has long been a symbol of democracy — were used also on National Foundation Day, making international headlines last week.

Police bus blockades appeared in South Korea for the first time in 2011, when mass protests called on the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration to nullify a free trade agreement with the US.

The current bus blockades and bans on protests are sparking a public backlash, and conservative civic groups accuse the government of trying to silence criticism as they say the ban on Gwanghwamun Square is out of proportion considering that millions of people gather at subway stations in the city every day.

“On the plea of quarantine efforts, the Moon Jae-in administration recklessly blocks rallies in central Seoul, which is a breach of freedom of assembly under the Constitution,” said Choi In-sik, secretary-general of the National Federation for Liberal Democracy.

“It’s totally absurd to crack down only on rallies at the Gwanghwamun Square while some are gathering at subway stations in Seoul, and 300,000 or more citizens were bustling at the airport of Jeju Island for tourism during the recent holidays.”

Seoul residents, too, are unhappy about the blockades, with some recalling the 1970s when the country was under authoritarian rule.

“I was going to see a dentist at a hospital near the square, but police stopped me and asked where I was going,” Cha Eui-soon, 64, told Arab News.

“The police even asked me if I have the national flag of Korea in my pockets for protests. I felt like I was in the 1970s and 80s under authoritarian rule.”

Choi Sung-hwan, 26, said the measure was excessive and caused inconvenience.

“My destination is just across the road, but I have to take the long way around because of this bus wall,” he said.

“I understand the importance of efforts to combat the virus, but I think this is taking it too far.”

Experts say that while it is justified for the government to impose restrictions, the manner in which these are being carried out may create the impression that it is exploiting anti-virus efforts.

“It’s more reasonable for the government to seek ways of preserving freedom of assembly and expression under strict conditions rather than ban the rallies themselves,” Professor Lee Jong-hun, a research fellow at Myongji University in Seoul, told Arab News.

“There could be a misunderstanding that the ruling forces are making bad use of quarantine measures for political purposes.”

 

Topics: South Korea Seoul Coronavirus

Related

World
South Korea: Slain government official tried to defect to Pyongyang
World
North Korea flouting nuclear sanctions: UN report

UK terrorist watched Daesh videos in jail before trying to kill guard

Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UK terrorist watched Daesh videos in jail before trying to kill guard

  • Brusthom Ziamani was already serving 19-year sentence for 2015 plot to behead soldier
  • He had transcribed at least one lecture by an Al-Qaeda preacher while in prison
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A convicted terrorist in the UK who tried to hack a prison guard to death watched and transcribed smuggled extremist propaganda videos in the months leading up to the attack.

Brusthom Ziamani, 25, wore a fake suicide vest and used a makeshift knife during the attack on a prison guard in January this year.

He admitted to obtaining a memory card while in prison that had Daesh propaganda videos on it.

Ziamani was already serving a 19-year sentence for plotting to behead a soldier in 2015, and was on Thursday sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years for the January attack and for obtaining extremist material.

Investigators found a four-page “martyrdom note” in his pocket, which featured comments from Daesh propaganda videos, after he was restrained following the attack.

He had used his cell’s DVD player to watch smuggled propaganda videos, and had transcribed at least one lecture by an Al-Qaeda preacher while in jail.

The Times newspaper reported that Ziamani had previously plotted to kill non-Muslims while in jail.

He is said to have converted to Islam after a youth spent as a practicing Jehovah’s Witness, and was radicalized following a stint committing violent robberies as part of a London gang.

According to The Times, a former inmate that encountered Ziamani in jail said he “knew everybody. They all loved him. He was like a hero to everybody: the drug-dealers, the murderers, the gang-members, the robbers, the thieves. He had charm.”

Ziamani is said to have presided over “Shariah courts” within the prison, and at one point ruled that two young Muslim inmates should be punished with beating for drinking alcohol.

His case is likely to further fuel concern that the UK’s prisons serve as a hotbed of radicalization and extremism.

Topics: UK Daesh Brusthom Ziamani

Related

World
Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK
World
Two Daesh ‘Beatles’ to appear in US court to face charges

Latest updates

South Korean police set up ‘bus walls’ to block anti-government rallies on national holiday
UK terrorist watched Daesh videos in jail before trying to kill guard
Lebanon’s caretaker PM says lifting subsidies would cause ‘social explosion’
Saudi finance chiefs welcome Moody’s sukuk rating
Boy cleared of terror charges for planning Daesh-inspired attack in UK

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.