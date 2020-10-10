You are here

  Talal, 8, defies cancer, attends lessons from hospital bed while receiving chemotherapy

Talal, 8, defies cancer, attends lessons from hospital bed while receiving chemotherapy

Talal Al-Shahrani, 8, keeps up with his classes from his hospital bed. (Supplied)
Tarek Al-Thaqafi

  • Talal is in hospital with bone marrow cancer, but keeps on top of his studies from his bed
  • His proud father Sultan moved his family to Jeddah so his son could be treated
MAKKAH: Home schooling has become a common practice in 2020 for children all around the world, but 8-year-old Talal Al-Shahrani attends his lessons from his hospital bed where he is fighting bone marrow cancer.

Third-grader Talal was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) - which attacks the blood and bone marrow – eight months ago in Abha, southern Saudi Arabia, as the coronavirus pandemic began.

But even while he receives chemotherapy into one hand, he uses the other to write, as he attends his classes at the Creative School of Excellence in Khamis Mushayt in southern Saudi Arabia via online technology from his bed at King Abdul Aziz National Guard Hospital in Jeddah.

“He is keen on communicating with his classmates, receiving treatment and studying at the same time,” his father, Sultan Al-Shahrani said.

“The chemotherapy sessions that Talal received have not weakened his will to grasp knowledge on a daily basis in all subjects, as he refuses to miss his school classes despite being on his white bed throughout the past period.”

The family were forced to move to Jeddah, despite Talal’s father’s work at the Ministry of Defense hospitals.

Talal is the family’s second son. His father said Talal also keeps in touch with his school, teachers and classmates via the likes of WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The Education Ministry has approved the continuation of distance learning until the end of the academic year’s first term. The approval applies to general education, university education as well as technical training, the ministry tweeted.

Topics: cancer chronic lymphocytic leukemia Madrasati platform

Saudi ministries tweet tree emojis in green push against deforestation 

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi ministries tweet tree emojis in green push against deforestation 

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

Several Saudi ministries have been tweeting tree emojis on Saturday in a push to promote the planting of trees in the Kingdom.
The campaign began on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Twitter account, followed by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and other ministries after. 
Saudi Arabia loses 120,000 hectares of trees every year through destruction and the logging industry.


A national afforestation campaign was launched in Saudi Arabia last October.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said earlier this year that although natural vegetation across the country had suffered in the past four decades, modern technologies such as satellites and drones could be used to track down individuals or businesses harming the Kingdom’s vegetation.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

