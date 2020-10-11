You are here

  • Home
  • India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

Some experts say that India’s coronavirus death toll may not be reliable because of poor reporting and health infrastructure and inadequate testing. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmf2u

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

  • India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks
  • Nationwide, India is testing more than 1 million samples per day, exceeding the WHO’s benchmark
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.
The Health Ministry registered another 74,383 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the US, where more than 7.7 million infections have been reported.
The ministry also reported 918 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 108,334.
The number of people who have died of COVID-19 has remained relatively low in South and Southeast Asia – from India to Vietnam and Taiwan – compared to European countries and the United States, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert.
“We have been able to keep the curve rise slow, but I do agree that we have not been able to get it to move aggressively down. That’s related to our population density, diversity of our country and socioeconomic challenges in our country,” said Guleria, referring to India’s burgeoning population of nearly 1.4 billion.
Some experts say though that India’s death toll may not be reliable because of poor reporting and health infrastructure and inadequate testing.
India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July 2021, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said last week. He said that the government was planning to receive 450 million to 500 million vaccine doses and would ensure “equitable access”.
India saw a steep rise in cases in July and added more than 2 million in August and another 3 million in September. But it is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when the daily infections touched a record high of 97,894.
It’s averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. India has a high recovery rate of 85 percent with active cases below 1 million, according to the Health Ministry.
Health officials have warned about the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts.
A crucial factor will be people wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance.
Dr. S.P. Kalantri, a hospital director in the village of Sevagram in India’s worst-hit western Maharashtra state, said that people in his village had stopped wearing masks, maintaining distance or washing their hands regularly. He added that the sick were still being brought in to his hospital.
India’s meager health resources are poorly divided across the country. Nearly 600 million Indians live in rural areas, and with the virus hitting India’s vast hinterlands, experts worry that hospitals could be overwhelmed.
“If we are able to have good behavior in terms of physical distancing and masks, maybe by early next year we should be able to come to a new normal. COVID-19 will not finish but it will be under reasonable control with travel and other things becoming much more easier and people relatively safer,” said Guleria.
Retired virologist Dr. T. Jacob John said there was increasing tendency among Indians not to wear masks or maintain distancing.
Social media have compounded the problem by propagating misinformation and fake cures. “And the result of this is that people have gotten fed up and have started making their own conclusions,” John said.
Nationwide, India is testing more than 1 million samples per day, exceeding the World Health Organization’s benchmark of 140 tests per 1 million people. But many of these are antigen tests, which look for virus proteins and are faster but less accurate than RT-PCR, which confirm the coronavirus by its genetic code.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India coronavirus cases approach 7 million
World
India’s coronavirus infections rise to 6.84 million

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 11 October 2020
Agencies

Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Armenia said Azeri forces launched a new attack five minutes after the truce took hold
Updated 11 October 2020
Agencies

STEPANAKERT: Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Saturday of breaching a fragile cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, minutes after it came into effect at noon.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenian forces had carried out attacks on the frontline and shelled populated areas. “Armenia is blatantly violating the cease-fire regime,” the ministry said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of shelling a settlement inside Armenia, and ethnic Armenian forces in Karabakh said Azeri forces had launched a new offensive five minutes after the truce took hold.

Nevertheless, there was little sign of the level of violence that has killed hundreds since renewed fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh began on Sept. 27. The mountainous enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

The cease-fire followed 10 hours of talks in Moscow mediated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said the two sides were now trying to reach a political settlement, but that there would be further fighting. “We’ll go to the very end and get what rightfully belongs to us,” he said.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said it was using all diplomatic channels to try to support the truce, and Nagorno-Karabakh’s Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of using the talks as cover to prepare for more military action.

Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Russia would press for peace. “For Russia, the most important issues are the security of its borders from militants …  and Turkey’s rising role in the region,” he said. “This means Moscow can’t walk away … and allow a war to rage.”

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

World
Russia sponsors Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire talks
Update
World
Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 350 since start of conflict

Latest updates

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency
Fragile truce holds in Nagorno-Karabakh
Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran
Saudi Arabia’s Prince Bandar sets the record straight on the Palestinian question
Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.