Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Above, a Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Convair/General Dynamics Astronautics Atlas Negative Collection/San Diego Air and Space Museum via AP)
Updated 11 October 2020
AP

  • Asteroid 2020 SO could actually be the Centaur upper rocket stage that successfully propelled NASA’s Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The jig may be up for an “asteroid” that’s expected to get nabbed by Earth’s gravity and become a mini moon next month.
Instead of a cosmic rock, the newly discovered object appears to be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission 54 years ago that’s finally making its way back home, according to NASA’s leading asteroid expert. Observations should help nail its identity.
“I’m pretty jazzed about this,” Paul Chodas said. “It’s been a hobby of mine to find one of these and draw such a link, and I’ve been doing it for decades now.”
Chodas speculates that asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is actually the Centaur upper rocket stage that successfully propelled NASA’s Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966 before it was discarded. The lander ended up crashing into the moon after one of its thrusters failed to ignite on the way there. The rocket, meanwhile, swept past the moon and into orbit around the sun as intended junk, never to be seen again – until perhaps now.
A telescope in Hawaii last month discovered the mystery object heading our way while doing a search intended to protect our planet from doomsday rocks. The object promptly was added to the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center’s tally of asteroids and comets found in our solar system, just 5,000 shy of the 1-million mark.
The object is estimated to be roughly 8 meters based on its brightness. That’s in the ballpark of the old Centaur, which would be less than 10 meters long including its engine nozzle and 3 meters in diameter.
What caught Chodas’ attention is that its near-circular orbit around the sun is quite similar to Earth’s – unusual for an asteroid.
“Flag number one,” said Chodas, who is director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
The object is also in the same plane as Earth, not tilted above or below, another red flag. Asteroids usually zip by at odd angles. Lastly, it’s approaching Earth at 2,400kph, slow by asteroid standards.
As the object gets closer, astronomers should be able to better chart its orbit and determine how much it’s pushed around by the radiation and thermal effects of sunlight. If it’s an old Centaur – essentially a light empty can – it will move differently than a heavy space rock less susceptible to outside forces.
That’s how astronomers normally differentiate between asteroids and space junk like abandoned rocket parts, since both appear merely as moving dots in the sky. There likely are dozens of fake asteroids out there, but their motions are too imprecise or jumbled to confirm their artificial identity, said Chodas.
Sometimes it’s the other way around.
A mystery object in 1991, for example, was determined by Chodas and others to be a regular asteroid rather than debris, even though its orbit around the sun resembled Earth’s.
Even more exciting, Chodas in 2002 found what he believes was the leftover Saturn V third stage from 1969′s Apollo 12, the second moon landing by NASA astronauts. He acknowledges the evidence was circumstantial, given the object’s chaotic one-year orbit around Earth. It never was designated as an asteroid, and left Earth’s orbit in 2003.
The latest object’s route is direct and much more stable, bolstering his theory.
“I could be wrong on this. I don’t want to appear overly confident,” Chodas said. “But it’s the first time, in my view, that all the pieces fit together with an actual known launch.”
And he’s happy to note that it’s a mission that he followed in 1966, as a teenager in Canada.
Asteroid hunter Carrie Nugent of Olin College of Engineering in Needham, Massachusetts, said Chodas’ conclusion is “a good one” based on solid evidence. She’s the author of the 2017 book “Asteroid Hunters.”
“Some more data would be useful so we can know for sure,” she said in an email. “Asteroid hunters from around the world will continue to watch this object to get that data. I’m excited to see how this develops!”
The Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ Jonathan McDowell noted there have been “many, many embarrassing incidents of objects in deep orbit ... getting provisional asteroid designations for a few days before it was realized they were artificial.”
It’s seldom clear-cut.
Last year, a British amateur astronomer, Nick Howes, announced that an asteroid in solar orbit was likely the abandoned lunar module from NASA’s Apollo 10, a rehearsal for the Apollo 11 moon landing. While this object is likely artificial, Chodas and others are skeptical of the connection.
Skepticism is good, Howes wrote in an email. “It hopefully will lead to more observations when it’s next in our neck of the woods” in the late 2030s.
Chodas’ latest target of interest was passed by Earth in their respective laps around the sun in 1984 and 2002. But it was too dim to see from 8 million kilometers away, he said.
He predicts the object will spend about four months circling Earth once it’s captured in mid-November, before shooting back out into its own orbit around the sun next March.
Chodas doubts the object will slam into Earth – “at least not this time around.”

Thai Airways ensures grounded flying fans can still take off

Updated 08 October 2020
AP

Thai Airways ensures grounded flying fans can still take off

  • The airline is trying to boost staff morale, polish its image and bring in a few coins
  • It offers a four-day “pilot experience” package, of which the simulator is a part, or access can also be bought to the simulator alone
Updated 08 October 2020
AP

BANGKOK: Have you imagined piloting a plane into world airports? Do you miss airline meals or want a taste of first-class food? Thai Airways has found a way to offer those experiences despite being grounded by the coronavirus and landing in bankruptcy court under crippling debt.
The airline is selling time on its flight simulators to wannabe pilots while its catering division is serving meals in a flight-themed restaurant complete with airline seats and attentive cabin crew. The airline is trying to boost staff morale, polish its image and bring in a few coins, even as it juggles preparing to resume international flights while devising a business reorganization plan.
If you’re nuts about aeronautics, it doesn’t get much better than this: a hands-on half-hour at the controls of an Airbus A380 simulator, yours for 20,000 baht ($640).
Since the pandemic has clipped airlines’ wings, Thai Airways devised the packages to keep its air crew motivated. It offers a four-day “pilot experience” package, of which the simulator is a part, or access can also be bought to the simulator alone.
So far, almost 100 customers have savored the thrill of a virtual takeoff and landing at an airport of their choosing. A session last week featured Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, though the pilots say the most popular choice has been Tokyo.
The oldest trainee so far has been 77, the youngest 7.
The cockpit is an exact copy, pilots said, even down to the feel of the buttons.
For aspiring flyer Chawanrut Suttiworrapong, one of a group of 11 booked in last week, it was a tantalizing glimpse of her dream job.
“I am very excited, especially when you get to see something that looks so close to real flying,” said the 25-year-old student from Bangkok. “It makes me realize what a beautiful workspace this profession has. I hope one day I can be in that position.”
The pilot managing the project says it’s the kudos, not the cash, that count.
“The income is secondary. The real objective is to keep the relationship with Thai Airways passengers,” Capt. Chaisupatt Mulsrikaew said. “We miss our passengers, too.”
Despite often ranking among the world’s top airlines, Thai Airways is in deep financial trouble.
Losses have piled up since the pandemic forced it to all but suspend its operations. By May it was carrying an estimated debt burden of almost 300 billion baht ($9.6 billion).
Only when its reorganization plan is approved will the airline’s cost in staff, routes and reputation become clear.
But to judge by the buzz at its new restaurant you’d never know anything was amiss.
The Royal Orchid Dining Experience opened in September, transforming what was the old staff canteen. Managers say 800 people dine there a day.
For those who pine to dine above the clouds, it has it all: cabin crew bringing cold drinks on Thai Airways trays and superior airline food served on Thai Airways tableware to be eaten with Thai Airways cutlery in seating familiar to every aircraft passenger.
There are three classes of food and service: First, Business and walk-in, priced accordingly.
The atmosphere is so festive it’s easy to forget the reason it’s there. Like the simulator access, it engages staff and brings in revenue.
“When COVID-19 spread, I think just since this March 2020, the flights dramatically decreased,” said restaurant manager Thanida Israngkul Na Ayudhya. “So we have nothing to do. We have no revenue. So that’s why we have to twist to do the on-ground business.”
For diners it’s about more than just food: It satisfies a craving for faraway places and happier times.
“This recalls my memory of being on board, on the plane, and I enjoy the time. I feel like even walking the aisle, I feel like I was on the plane and I enjoy so much,” said 58-year-old businesswoman Namphon Rassadanukul.

