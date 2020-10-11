Claiming COVID-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight

You are here

US President Donald Trump declared himself immune from COVID-19 as he prepares to return to the election campaign trail and fight to regain ground against rival Joe Biden. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 October 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared himself immune from COVID-19 and ready for a fight as his White House race against surging rival Joe Biden enters its critical final weeks.
Trump was given the all-clear Saturday to return to the campaign trail after he was ruled no longer a coronavirus transmission risk — although he has yet to be declared virus-free.
“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I’m immune,” Trump said in a Fox News interview Sunday.
“The word immunity means something, having really a protective glow.”
“You have a president who is immune... so now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in a basement like his opponent,” Trump added — in a jab at the Democrat Biden and his far more cautious approach to campaigning in a pandemic.
It is not yet clear to what degree contracting COVID-19 confers immunity from future infection, with early studies suggesting a few months while newer ones have indicated it could last longer.
The World Health Organization cautioned in August that regarding the coronavirus, “we do not yet have enough data to confirm if antibodies protect, what antibody levels are required, or how long protection will last.”
Badly trailing his Democratic rival with just 23 days until the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has been counting the days until he can hit the trail again.
The Republican leader rallied hundreds of supporters for a comeback event at the White House on Saturday, and is planning back-to-back rallies this week — in Florida on Monday, then Pennsylvania and Iowa — in a bit to salvage his struggling campaign.
During his phone interview on Fox News, the 74-year-old Trump to suggest that his White House rival could himself be sick.
“If you look at Joe, he was coughing yesterday horribly and grabbing his mask, as he’s coughing,” Trump said. “And I don’t know what that was all about, and it didn’t get much press.”
The Biden campaign has been publishing daily coronavirus tests for their 77-year-old candidate since Trump tested positive on Oct. 1 — landing him in hospital for three nights and derailing his campaign.
There has been less transparency surrounding Trump’s own state of health, with his medical team repeatedly refusing to say when he lasted tested negative for the virus. That has fueled suspicions that he may not have been tested for several days prior to his diagnosis.
COVID-19 has killed more than 214,000 people in the United States.
Biden has slammed Trump’s determination to rally huge crowds during the pandemic — but the president has brushed the concerns aside, insisting America has the upper hand against the virus.
“There is no excuse for President Trump’s reckless behavior,” Biden tweeted again on Sunday.
Barack Obama’s former vice president is currently close to 10 points ahead in national polls with a solid lead in key battleground states.
With his political horizon darkening, Trump has taken — more than ever — to recalling his surprise win in 2016, as if to persuade himself that he can pull off a second upset.
In a morning tweet on Sunday he paraphrased the prominent statistician Nate Silver who had written back in 2016 about Trump’s victory being “one of the most shocking events” in US history — firing back at him:
“That’s only because you got it so wrong. This time there is far more ENTHUSIASM even than 2016.”
“BIG CROWDS!!!“

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England’s worst affected areas.

With Johnson reluctant to repeat a national lockdown that would further hurt a struggling economy, the government is trying to contain a surge in cases, as well as growing anger, in parts of northern and central England.

Robert Jenrick, Britain’s housing minister, refused on Sunday to detail the measures Johnson would announce, but suggested that more work would be done with local leaders. “In addition to the basic simple rules that apply to the whole country, we are designing a framework for those places for where the virus is very strong,” Jenrick told Sky News. “We want the strongest possible working relationship now between central government and local government,” he said. “So it’s right that we take action in those communities and  design the measures in conjunction with people who know those places best.”

Jenrick said local leaders would be more involved in contact tracing after the robustness of Britain’s test-and-trace system has been repeatedly questioned, and that there would be more guidance on travel.

The government, local media said, might also introduce a three tier-system to try to simplify the rules and the messaging, which opposition parties and some in the governing Conservative Party say has been too confusing and might have contributed to rising cases.

But the government might have to do more to quell growing anger in northern England, where some areas have been under tightened restrictions for weeks.

Labour said the government needed to offer more financial support if businesses were told to close, and that the opposition party would work on offering an alternative package to one announced by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. 

“What we really want ... is the government to come forward with a package of financial support that enables people to comply with the health restrictions,” Lisa Nandy, Labour’s foreign policy chief, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“We will try and frame the terms on a debate and vote in the House of Commons, so there is an opportunity to put forward an alternative support package.”

