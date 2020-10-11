You are here

  • Home
  • Cory Sandhagen eyes bantamweight title challenge after UFC win

Cory Sandhagen eyes bantamweight title challenge after UFC win

1 / 4
Corey Sandhagen lands a punch on Marlon Moraes on his way to victory at Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi (Getty/UFC)
2 / 4
Edson Barboza (left) during his win over Makwan Amirkhani (Getty/UFC)
3 / 4
Polish Heavyweight Marcin Tybura (left) beat the American Ben Rothwell via a unanimous decision (Getty/UFC)
4 / 4
Tom Aspinall (right) managed to stop Alan “The Black Sanourai” Baudot in their Heavyweight bout (Getty/UFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bj46d

Updated 58 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Cory Sandhagen eyes bantamweight title challenge after UFC win

  • Ali Alqaisi falls short in bid to give Jordan first ever win
Updated 58 sec ago
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: Cory Sandhagen is a step closer to a shot at the UFC Bantamweight title after beating the number-one ranked challenger, Brazilian Marlon Moraes, on a night that also saw popular Jordanian fighter Ali Alqaisi disappointingly lose to Tom Kelley and Joaquin Buckley produce the moment of the event at Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

With a TKO win after 1.03 of round 2 of the main event, Sandhagen was the big winner of Fight Night 2, the third of the five-event Fight Island 2 series, which kicked off with UFC 253 on Sept. 27 and which will conclude with UFC 254 on Oct. 24.

“Marlon is a really dangerous guy, so it was ‘keep myself safe with the distance’, other than that, it was ‘just be better than him’,” the 28-year-old American said. “I think I hurt him with a couple of body shots, I kicked him in the head pretty good and I saw swelling right off the bat, which usually means an orbital break, so I was going to attack that side.”

The fourth-ranked Sandhagen, now with a record of 13-2-0, quickly turned his attention to removing the only two fighters — TJ Dillashaw and Frankie Edgar — still ahead of him in the queue to take on the winner of a potential title bout between current champion Petr Yan and Alijamain Sterling.

In the co-main event of the night Edson Barboza defeated Makwan Amirkhani of Finland thanks to a unanimous decision in their featherweight bout.

“I’m very happy, that’s my second win in the featherweight division,” the Brazilian kickboxer said. “I’m very happy to get my W, I think I fought well, not a lot of risk in the fight, feel great.”

The 34-year-old Barboza now has a record of 21-9-0 stretching back to 2009.

Before the two headlining fights, another unanimous decision had given the 34-year-old Polish heavyweight Marcin Tybura a win over the American Ben Rothwell.

“It went as planned,” the winner said. “I knew he would come forward with big shots, a lot of big shots, and he did, but lots of those punches just landed on my hands, so I wasn’t really damaged.”

Tybura also expressed his delight at once again fighting in the UAE capital, following his win over Maxim Grishin at UFC 251 in July. 

“This is my second time here, so I love it,” he said. “Obviously it would be much nicer if we were able to walk around Abu Dhabi or even visit Dubai or something, but still it’s a great place, great weather, great hotel, accommodation, everything is great, I love it.”

“I would love to have somebody from the top 10 now,” Tybura added. “I’m dreaming of a rematch with Derrick Lewis. I think I’ve developed and I would love it if he gave me a rematch.”

In a middleweight fight, South African Dricus Du Plessis overcame Markus Perez of Brazil thanks to unanimous decision, and can now claim impressive career numbers of 15-2-0.

“I came in here and finished a guy that’s never been finished, best night of my life.”

Meanwhile Spaniard Ilia Topuria defeated Yousef Zalal of Morocco via a unanimous decision in their featherweight clash, and declared that even without the presence of fans, it had been an “amazing, amazing experience.”

“I feel very good, it’s a lot of emotions right now,” said Topuria.

In the first fight of the main card, Englishman Tom Aspinall managed to stop Alan “the Black Sanourai” Baudot after only 1.35 of round 1 in their heavyweight bout.

“I felt the fight was good, I felt that my performance was OK, could have been better,” said Aspinall. “I was stepping in a little bit too close, but I’m still learning, so I’m going to make mistakes in there.”

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the night, if not all of Fight Island 2, was in the Prelims when Joaquin Buckley knocked out fellow American Impa Kasanganay with a stunning spinning kick in round 2 of their middleweight fight.

“It was just open,” Buckley said. “I saw that he still had my legs, I was still able to balance with him grabbing my foot, so I just spun and kicked and it got the result we needed.”

Buckley revealed that his spectacular victory had prompted UFC President Dana White to promise him a bountiful future.

“The boss just told me that he wants to give me all of the bonuses,” he said

In the other Prelims, middleweight Tom Breese beat KB Bhullar via a round 1 TKO; Chris Daukaus also stopped Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira in the first round of their heavyweight bout; Ali Alqaisi lost to Tony Kelley in three rounds; featherweight Giga Chikadze overcame Omar Antonio Morales via a unanimous decision; Tracey Cortez defeated Stephanie Egger in their women’s bantamweight fight; and Tagir Ulanbekov had kicked off the night with a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva in their flyweight bout.

Fight Island 2 now moves on to next weekend’s last Fight Night, before ending with UFC 254 on October 24, in which champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title fight.

 

Topics: Cory Sandhagen UFC Abu Dhabi

Related

Sport
UFC’s Markus Perez serious despite wearing The Joker’s smile ahead of fight night

UFC’s Markus Perez serious despite wearing The Joker’s smile ahead of fight night

Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

UFC’s Markus Perez serious despite wearing The Joker’s smile ahead of fight night

  • The Brazilian is scheduled to face South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis on Sunday
  • Setting aside the dark humor of a sinister smile painted on his face, Perez said his act was not about trying to intimidate his opponents
Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UFC fighter Markus Perez appeared during this weekend’s pre-fight weigh-ins with his face painted as the Batman villain “The Joker” and ahead of UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen mixed-martial arts event Sunday evening.
The Brazilian is scheduled to face South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s indoor live entertainment venue Flash Forum, state news agency WAM reported.
Setting aside the dark humor of a sinister smile painted on his face, Perez said his act was not about trying to intimidate his opponents, but was just a way for him to focus on his own game plan.
“I don’t put all this effort in and put on the face paint to intimidate my opponents. I do it because I identify with The Joker. The Joker is not about intimidation. If you read the DC Comics, he doesn’t stand out because of money or any superpowers, he stands out because of his intelligence,” Perez said.
“And I can relate to that. I like to use my intelligence, before and during a fight. You will see that from me in Octagon. I don’t have superpowers, but I fight intelligently, and it feels good,” he added.

Topics: UFC

Related

Sport
UFC chief Lawrence Epstein lauds Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island as ‘second to none’
Sport
UFC: Nurmagomedov agrees to return Oct. 24 against Gaethje

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia thwarts several bids to smuggle tons of drugs in 2020
Emir and crown prince of Kuwait receive letters from King Salman and crown prince
NCB and Samba to merge forming Saudi Arabia's largest bank
Heavy shelling and civilian casualties dash hopes for Karabakh cease-fire
UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.