Heavy shelling and civilian casualties dash hopes for Karabakh cease-fire

Rescuers work at the scene of damage after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 11 October 2020
AFP

Updated 11 October 2020

Updated 11 October 2020
AFP

STEPANAKERT: Hopes that a Russian-brokered cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan might hold were further eroded Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of intensive shelling of civilian areas and escalating two weeks of fierce clashes.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said that overnight shelling by Armenian forces on the country’s second largest city, Ganja, had left at least seven people dead and 33 wounded including children, less than 24 hours after the halt to fighting was supposed to take effect.
Rescuers in red helmets dug through piles of debris with their bare hands in search of signs of survivors, an AFP journalist in the city reported.
They retrieved one nearly naked body and gingerly put it in a white bag to be taken away in an ambulance while several horrified residents watched on and wept.
One witness said they were woken by a huge blast that levelled an entire square block of one- and two-story houses in the early hours of the morning, leaving nine apartments destroyed.
“Everything I’ve worked for my entire life has been destroyed,” said resident Zagit Aliyev, 68.
The agreement to pause hostilities in order to exchange prisoners and the bodies of people killed after two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was approved by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in marathon Russia-brokered talks in Moscow.
The truce officially entered into force at noon on Saturday but both sides almost immediately accused each other of violations.
On Sunday, the defense ministry in the breakaway region insisted Armenian forces were respecting the humanitarian cease-fire and in turn accused Azerbaijan of shelling civilian-populated areas.
Claims that Armenian forces were responsible for shelling Ganja were “an absolute lie,” it added.
The leader of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Arayik Harutyunyan, described the situation as “calmer” on Sunday, but warned that the truce was precarious.
An AFP journalist in the administrative capital of Stepanakert, which has been subjected to heavy bombing since the fighting erupted and is pockmarked with deep craters and unexploded ordnance, reported hearing loud explosions throughout the night.
Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for Karabakh’s leader, said the overnight shelling of Stepanakert was “a disrespect of the agreements reached in Moscow,” and called on the international community to recognize the Karabakh’s independence as a way to end the hostilities.
New fighting broke out late last month, stemming from a long-simmering disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region.
The disputed territory is an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, home to about 150,000 people, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control in a war in the 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Its separatist government is strongly backed by Armenia, which like Azerbaijan gained independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
The most recent bout of fighting has been the heaviest since the 1990s war, with more than 450 people reported dead, thousands forced to flee their homes.
The return of fighting has stoked fears of a full-blown war embroiling Turkey, which strongly backs Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a military treaty with Armenia.
Turkey’s defense ministry blamed Armenia for the cease-fire violations in a post on Twitter and accused Yerevan of committing “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday called for a “strict implementation” of the Moscow agreement.
Armenia and world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have denounced the deployment of pro-Turkish fighters from Syria and Libya to bolster Azerbaijan’s army.
The defense ministry in Yerevan reposted an amateur video showing corpses in military fatigues and with the man behind the camera speaking in Arabic, claiming this was proof Syrian mercenaries were fighting with Baku’s forces.
France, Russia and the US — known as the “Minsk Group” — have for decades sought a lasting solution to the Karabakh conflict, but have failed to stop sporadic outbreaks of fighting, and Baku with Turkey’s backing appears set on continuing with its military intervention.
A senior Azerbaijani official said Saturday the truce was only meant to be “temporary,” and said Baku had “no intention to backtrack” on its effort to retake control of Karabakh.
The Pope on Sunday said he welcomed the cease-fire but deplored that “the truce proves to be too fragile.”
“I pray and invite you to pray for the victims and for all those whose life is in danger,” he said following the Angelus prayer in Rome.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh

'No deadlock:' Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary

Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

• Experts say delay in start of main negotiations 'not an encouraging sign'

  • Experts say delay in start of main negotiations ‘not an encouraging sign’
Updated 19 min 26 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Kabul officials on Sunday said that negotiations with the Taliban had not reached a stalemate, despite both sides disagreeing on a mechanism for the crucial intra-Afghan talks that end in a month.

“One month on since the talks began in Qatar, we have not been able to agree (on the road map for the talks), yes; however the key part is that we still talk formally and informally,” Nader Nadery, a government-appointed negotiator told Arab News from Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

“None of us (the Taliban and government teams) have said that ‘we have stopped meeting and we will not meet,’ that has not happened, and we are working to meet soon,” he said.

The long-delayed negotiations, which began on Sept. 12 in the Qatari capital, are a crucial part of a historic deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February this year and include a pledge by US President Donald Trump to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan and work toward ending America’s longest war.

Striking an optimistic note, Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Afghan government’s Peace Ministry in Kabul, said that there “was no deadlock in the talks” and that the peace process “after so many years of war, will always be complicated and would require time.”

“We are trying to enter into the negotiations with a good method and hopefully will in the coming days finalize the road map and hammer out the differences of views that have existed between the Taliban and government negotiators,” she told Arab News.

However, a source familiar with the matter and requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that a “supporting group” comprising mediators and diplomats from foreign countries, based in Qatar, were planning to intervene if no progress was made in settling the differences that have delayed the start of the main talks so far.

A spokesman for the Taliban was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Sunday.

The intra-Afghan talks coincide with an internal dispute among government leaders in Kabul over the negotiations, as well as the recent escalation in bloody attacks across the country.

Government officials have long maintained that the Taliban have stepped up their attacks since the signing of the February accord with the US, and intensified them after the start of the intra-Afghan talks.

However, unlike in the past, they “do not publicly take credit for it” now.

Examples of high-profile attacks include an assassination attempt on the governor of the eastern Laghman province last week, which killed eight people, and a massive bomb attack outside a government compound in the adjacent Nangarhar province, which left 15 people dead.

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said that the Haqqani network, considered the backbone of the Taliban’s military wing — in collaboration with Daesh — was responsible for an attack on first VP Amrullah Saleh in Kabul last month.

Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday that “contrary to the past, the Taliban have certainly increased their attacks” since the Qatar talks began.

Abdul Satar Saadat, a former adviser to Ghani, told Arab News that after signing the deal with Washington, the Taliban consider themselves as “victors of war.”

As a result, “the more there is a delay in talks, the better it is for them as Kabul will be weakened by their attacks,” and this way they do not have to “share power with any side should they take over the country after the US-led troops departure.”

“The Taliban are after a major victory, and at the same time the leadership of the government are not paying any price of the war because their families are overseas and war can improve their economy,” he said.

However, similar to sentiments echoed by ordinary Afghans and other experts, Wahed Faqiri, a US-based Afghan analyst, described the stalemate in talks as worrying.

“The month-long deadlock in talks is indeed not an encouraging sign. Although many predicted that the intra-Afghan talks would not be easy, no one anticipated this level of difficulties,” he said.

Dr. Shaida Abdali, a presidential candidate and Afghanistan’s ambassador to India until last year, said that the process of talks was a “rocky and bumpy road” and a “trust deficit” between the two sides had added to the “talks’ complexities.”

“There could be different calculations on both sides about the timing and prospects of peace talks. However, I am still hopeful that they will be able to find a way out,” she said. “What is crucial here is the perception that the support of the international community might wear thin if the process lingers on for too long. Therefore, there is a need for a sense of urgency on both sides — not to lose the opportunity of carrying along with the world community for continued support during the peace talks, and in the post-peace-building efforts in Afghanistan.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan officials downplay US president’s announcement on early troop withdrawal

'No deadlock:' Afghan officials deny talks impasse on one-month anniversary
