Azerbaijani missiles hit Karabakh capital ahead of cease-fire

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Missiles fired by Azerbaijan hit the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Saturday morning, an official with Armenian separatists said, shortly before a cease-fire was due to take effect.
“Azerbaijan a few mins ago again struck #Stepanakert civilian areas with missiles. No data on casualties yet,” Karabakh rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.
An AFP journalist in the city reported hearing two explosions in the morning, after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire from noon Saturday.
