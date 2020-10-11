You are here

NCB and Samba announce merger to form Saudi Arabia's $220bn mega-bank

The merger will create Saudi Arabia's largest bank. (Reuters/File)
Frank Kane

  • Merger of NCB and Samba creates ‘national champion and regional powerhouse’
DUBAI: Two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest banks signed a deal on Sunday for a merger to create a “national champion” for the Kingdom and a “regional powerhouse” for the Middle East.

National Commercial Bank, the oldest in the country, is to combine with Samba Financial group in a $32 billiondeal that will create the most profitable bank in the region. Together, they will control $223 billion in assets.

The merger is part of the financial sector development program of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy, and is the second big banking merger of the past 12 months. It is likely to lead to other major tie-ups in the Kingdom’s financial sector as the Vision plan unfolds.

Account holders and employees are likely to benefit from cost reductions and efficiency gains from the deal, which will involve “no involuntary job losses” from either bank, a joint statement said.

Saeed Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, the chairman of NCB who will become managing director and group chief executive officer of the merged banks, said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation with Vision 2030. Such a transformation requires a robust financial services sector, especially highly capitalized, resilient banks that can fund economic development, as well as support Saudi Arabia’s trade and capital flows with the region and the rest of the world.

“Our ambition is to create a national champion that can facilitate the transformation envisaged under Vision 2030 and create a pioneer for next-generation banking services that nurtures tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

Ammar Abdullah Alkhudairy, chairman of Samba who will assume the same position at the new bank, said: “Our merger with NCB will create a local leader and a regional powerhouse that can unlock considerable value for shareholders, provide exceptional banking services for the people of Saudi Arabia and help local entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities for domestic and international business growth.

“This merger process marks the start of a new era for Saudi banking supporting the realization of many Vision 2030 goals. We are focused on making sure that the combined and larger bank comes together seamlessly to serve our customers, partners, investors and talent across both teams.”

The new bank is expected to come into existence next year, assuming regulatory and shareholder approvals are forthcoming. It will have a market share of about 25 per cent of retail and corporate banking in Saudi Arabia, and a commanding position in trade finance and investment banking.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign  wealth fund, is a major shareholder in both NCB and Samba.

The merger will result in savings and efficiencies of $213 million a year, leading one analyst to conclude that other similar mergers could follow.

Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, told Arab News: “This shows the extent to which the banking sector has scope to increase efficiencies, and may encourage further mergers.”

Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks

AP

Libya to resume oil production at largest field amid talks

  • Force majeure lifted at the southwestern Sharara oil field
  • Libya’s prized, light crude has long featured in the North African country’s civil war
CAIRO: Libya’s national oil company announced Sunday it was resuming production at the country’s largest oil field as rival officials from eastern and western Libya began peace talks, part of preliminary negotiations ahead a UN-brokered dialogue set to take place next month.
The National Oil Corporation said it lifted the force majeure imposed at the southwestern Sharara oil field after it reached “an honor agreement” with forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar to end “all obstructions” at the field.
The corporation’s announcement comes three weeks after Haftar, who was behind a year-long military attempt to capture the capital, Tripoli, announced an end to a blockade of the nation’s vital oil fields.
The Sep. 18 breakthrough was the result of a so-called “Libyan-Libyan dialogue” led by Ahmed Matiq, the rival Tripoli government’s deputy prime minister, seeking to create a new mechanism to distribute the country’s petrodollars more equitably.
Libya’s oil production had reached at least 1.2 million barrels a day before powerful eastern tribes loyal to Haftar first seized control of the oil facilities in January, including the Sharara field, to protest what they said was the inequitable distribution of revenues.
In total, the oil blockade has deprived the corporation of nearly $10 billion in revenue and led to nationwide fuel shortages.
Libya’s prized, light crude has long featured in the North African country’s civil war with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.
Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed popular uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations based in the capital Tripoli and the eastern city of Benghazi, each backed by armed groups and rival foreign governments.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Benghazi-based House of Representatives and Tripoli-based High Council of State started on Sunday three-day-long UN-facilitated talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the UN support mission in Libya said.
The mission said the delegations are expected to discuss “legal and constitutional options which may be put forward to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.”
Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, kicked off Sunday’s talks, saying the time had come for its neighbor Libya to establish peace and agree on “a constitution that defines powers and responsibilities, and leads to presidential and parliamentary elections,” according to Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency. Egypt views the instability in Libya as a national security threat and has backed Haftar in his rivalry against the Turkish-backed government in Tripoli.
The first face-to-face meeting of the upcoming political forum is slated to take place in Tunisia in November, following preparatory virtual meetings starting Oct. 26, the mission said.
The forum aims to “generate consensus on a unified governance framework and arrangements that will lead to the holding of national elections in the shortest possible timeframe,” the UN mission said.
Prior to the Tunisia talks, the rivals are to start face-to-face military negotiations in Geneva on Oct. 19.
The rival sides held security talks late September that resulted in preliminary agreements to exchange prisoners and open up air and land transit across the country’s divided territory.
Haftar’s forces launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli, but his campaign collapsed within two months when the Tripoli-allied militias, with Turkish support, gained the upper hand, driving his forces from the outskirts of the city and other western towns.
Fighting has died down in recent months amid international pressure on both sides to avert an attack on the strategic city of Sirte.

