Sri Lanka’s new envoy to focus on exports, bilateral ties with KSA

Ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Hilmy Careem. (Supplied)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Sri Lanka has long been a tourism hotspot for a majority of Saudis, with nearly 40,000 tourists visiting the island nation in 2018
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Ambassador-Designate to Saudi Arabia Hilmy Careem told Arab News on Sunday that he intends to promote two-way trade, tourism, and export of skilled workforce to the Kingdom once he assumes office in Riyadh.

“There is a strong need to strengthen bilateral relations through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. This will be my priority,” Careem said.

The 70-year-old former mayor of Matale was named as Sri Lanka’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday. He will succeed former Ambassador Azmi Thassim who returned to the island nation earlier this year after completing his tenure.

“I’m delighted to take up this important assignment in Saudi Arabia, which is the epicenter of the Arab world,” Careem said.

After obtaining a degree in business management from the University of Hong Kong in 1979, Careem began working as a businessman and soon inherited the Jewelarts Company, a renowned jewelry establishment in Sri Lanka.

He was appointed as mayor of Matale — near the hill capital of Sri Lanka — in 2002 and served in that capacity until 2016.

As an active social worker with the Azeeza Foundation, named after his grandmother, Careem said that despite all his achievements, it is his appointment to the Middle East that he is most enthusiastic about.

“This is the land where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born, and Saudi Arabia is the leading country in the Arab world. I feel it is an honor and privilege to serve my country from this holy soil,” he said.

Sri Lanka has long been a tourism hotspot for a majority of Saudis, with nearly 40,000 tourists visiting the island nation in 2018.

However, despite the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the ensuing travel ban impacting the tourism sector within the country and across the world, Careem said: “Sri Lanka will promote tourism to attract visitors from Saudi Arabia as well as from the Middle East as soon as the pandemic ends.”

Another area worth exploring is Sri Lanka’s exports to the Kingdom, he said, which includes bulk tea and apparel, and which amounted to $82 million in 2015, according to Sri Lanka’s Exports Development Board.

“Sri Lanka has the world’s best tea, and we are famous for gems and jewelry that could be properly marketed in the Kingdom,” Careem said, adding that spices could be also included in the list to boost trade ties between the two nations as well.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than 150,000 migrant workers from Sri Lanka who bring in $2.26 billion to national coffers annually.

The Kingdom, for its part, has helped “develop various infrastructure projects such as bridges, roadways, in addition to educational and health facilities,” part of the $1 billion provided to the island by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) since 1985.

In 2018, the SFD granted two concessional loans worth $73 million to Sri Lanka for its higher education and water resource management sectors. This was in addition to another $28 million for the Wayamba University Township Development Project to improve the academic facilities and infrastructure of the university as well as support the livelihoods of people in the surrounding areas.

 

STEPANAKERT: Hopes that a Russian-brokered cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan might hold were further eroded Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of intensive shelling of civilian areas and escalating two weeks of fierce clashes.
Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said that overnight shelling by Armenian forces on the country’s second largest city, Ganja, had left at least seven people dead and 33 wounded including children, less than 24 hours after the halt to fighting was supposed to take effect.
Rescuers in red helmets dug through piles of debris with their bare hands in search of signs of survivors, an AFP journalist in the city reported.
They retrieved one nearly naked body and gingerly put it in a white bag to be taken away in an ambulance while several horrified residents watched on and wept.
One witness said they were woken by a huge blast that levelled an entire square block of one- and two-story houses in the early hours of the morning, leaving nine apartments destroyed.
“Everything I’ve worked for my entire life has been destroyed,” said resident Zagit Aliyev, 68.
The agreement to pause hostilities in order to exchange prisoners and the bodies of people killed after two weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region was approved by Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in marathon Russia-brokered talks in Moscow.
The truce officially entered into force at noon on Saturday but both sides almost immediately accused each other of violations.
On Sunday, the defense ministry in the breakaway region insisted Armenian forces were respecting the humanitarian cease-fire and in turn accused Azerbaijan of shelling civilian-populated areas.
Claims that Armenian forces were responsible for shelling Ganja were “an absolute lie,” it added.
The leader of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Arayik Harutyunyan, described the situation as “calmer” on Sunday, but warned that the truce was precarious.
An AFP journalist in the administrative capital of Stepanakert, which has been subjected to heavy bombing since the fighting erupted and is pockmarked with deep craters and unexploded ordnance, reported hearing loud explosions throughout the night.
Vahram Poghosyan, a spokesman for Karabakh’s leader, said the overnight shelling of Stepanakert was “a disrespect of the agreements reached in Moscow,” and called on the international community to recognize the Karabakh’s independence as a way to end the hostilities.
New fighting broke out late last month, stemming from a long-simmering disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region.
The disputed territory is an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, home to about 150,000 people, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control in a war in the 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Its separatist government is strongly backed by Armenia, which like Azerbaijan gained independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
The most recent bout of fighting has been the heaviest since the 1990s war, with more than 450 people reported dead, thousands forced to flee their homes.
The return of fighting has stoked fears of a full-blown war embroiling Turkey, which strongly backs Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a military treaty with Armenia.
Turkey’s defense ministry blamed Armenia for the cease-fire violations in a post on Twitter and accused Yerevan of committing “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday called for a “strict implementation” of the Moscow agreement.
Armenia and world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have denounced the deployment of pro-Turkish fighters from Syria and Libya to bolster Azerbaijan’s army.
The defense ministry in Yerevan reposted an amateur video showing corpses in military fatigues and with the man behind the camera speaking in Arabic, claiming this was proof Syrian mercenaries were fighting with Baku’s forces.
France, Russia and the US — known as the “Minsk Group” — have for decades sought a lasting solution to the Karabakh conflict, but have failed to stop sporadic outbreaks of fighting, and Baku with Turkey’s backing appears set on continuing with its military intervention.
A senior Azerbaijani official said Saturday the truce was only meant to be “temporary,” and said Baku had “no intention to backtrack” on its effort to retake control of Karabakh.
The Pope on Sunday said he welcomed the cease-fire but deplored that “the truce proves to be too fragile.”
“I pray and invite you to pray for the victims and for all those whose life is in danger,” he said following the Angelus prayer in Rome.

