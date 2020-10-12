You are here

Pandemic fuels New York used car sale surge, risking ‘Carmageddon’

Used cars are displayed at a used car dealership in downtown Brooklyn, New York. New Yorkers are choosing to buy cars to escape the pandemic. (AFP)
  • Fears rise of gridlocked, exhaust-choked, and crash-laden city due to the new trend in the Big Apple
NEW YORK: Increasing numbers of New Yorkers are buying cars as they avoid public transport because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, igniting the second-hand market but undermining hopes of less congestion in the Big Apple.

Julien Genestoux, 35, never owned a car when he lived in Lyon, Rome and San Francisco. And he got through five years in New York without needing one.

“Using a car in the city is a nightmare,” he told AFP. “There’s the traffic jams, going round for hours looking for somewhere to park.”

“For me, it was not practical at all. But here it has become necessary unfortunately.”

A few weeks ago, Genestoux, who has three children, finally took the plunge and bought a family car from a used-car website.

It has allowed his family to escape New York at a time when virtually all its cultural activities are shut down. Genestoux has swapped weekends in Central Park for trips to Rockaway beach.

He was the last of his group of friends to buy a car — none of them had ever owned one before the pandemic.

The Manheim used vehicle value index, which tracks price trends in the US, reached an all-time high of 163.7 in August, against 141.3 a year ago. In early June, second-hand car dealer Chris Stylianou was close to completely emptying his stock, something he had never come close to achieving in his 30-year career.

“A car I was buying for $5,000 two years ago, I end up (paying) $5,500 today. Same car, same model, same condition,” said Stylianou, owner of Major Auto Show in Brooklyn. “People were buying just to avoid public transportation. Anything that was good to go would go,” he added.

Rudy Blocker, a used-car salesman at A Class Auto Sales, also in Brooklyn, believes the surge in purchases was helped by weekly $600 checks the government sent to unemployed Americans until the end of July to help stimulate the economy.

“People had a little money and it was burning their pocket,” he said.

Sales of new cars have not soared, however.

While they have picked up since June, they are still significantly down from 2019 for all major makers.

“With a lease, you’d have to commit for three years,” said epidemiologist Magdalena Cerda, who bought a BMW station wagon for $35,000.

“When you buy a new car you are losing so much money just as soon as you drive it out of the parking lot. It seemed like a better investment just to buy a used car,” she added.

Cerda, the mother of a seven-year-old girl, wanted a temporary fix because she hopes New York City will one day return to normal and she’ll be able to safely take the subway again.

“Everyone hopes it is just temporary,” agreed Genestoux.

“If the situation returns to normal, I think we would get rid of the car,” he added.

Neither Genestoux or Cerda use their new vehicles on weekdays, unlike the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who now hit the road every day.

“It’s different people (from before). It’s people who work around here,” said Fernando Bajana, manager of the GGMC Seven Eleven parking lot in Midtown, Manhattan.

“Before they came to work using public transportation but now they are afraid to do so.”

Transportation Alternatives, a nonprofit that works to take cars off New York’s streets, noted in September that despite most New Yorkers working from home “traffic is down only 9 percent compared to last year.”

The group warned that without action the city faces becoming a “gridlocked, exhaust-choked, and crash-laden ‘Carmageddon.’”

Self-proclaimed champion of the fight against pollution Mayor Bill de Blasio has not yet laid out any plan to prevent congestion borne of the pandemic.

A pre-pandemic congestion charge scheme for midtown Manhattan scheduled for January 2021 has been postponed until at least the end of 2021.

“If today people buy cars, I think that shows there is also a failure of public transport policies in the city,” said Genestoux.

HOOPERSVILLE, US: As crab season arrived in Hoopersville, Maryland, locals began asking where Jose Bronero Cruz was. For two decades, he had traveled from Mexico to the remote town to pick crab meat, but this spring, he did not arrive.

Nor did any of the other foreign workers Janet Rippons-Ruark relies on to process meat from the blue crabs Maryland is famous for, exacerbating a worker shortage that ballooned into a crisis for the eastern US state’s iconic industry.

“We’ve survived COVID-19. But we’re in an area where there is just not local help,” Rippons-Ruark said. A shortage of visas for foreign workers combined with disruptions caused by the pandemic paralyzed parts of Maryland’s crab industry this year, forcing two-thirds of the major seafood processors to scrape by on the few employees they could find, or close entirely.

A batch of visas issued at the start of October finally allowed Cruz and other guest workers to enter the country, but amid the prolonged deadlock over immigration policy in Washington that shows no sign of abating soon, crab industry leaders fret for their future.

“Whether we’ll survive the staffing thing ... That remains to be seen,” said Jack Brooks, president of the Chesapeake Bay Seafood Industries Association.

Blue crabs pulled from the waters of the Chesapeake Bay are perhaps Maryland’s best-known export, with the state the second-largest producer of the 2018 US harvest valued at $188.4 million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The industry is at the mercy of weather — as well as regulations intended to protect crab habitats, but processors can also enjoy booms during years like 2020, when prices rose as the pandemic’s arrival seemed to increase crab’s popularity.

“We’re not in what you call a growth industry at this point, but we do have a domestic product that a lot of people want,” Brooks said.

Less desirable is the work of processing crab, which involves steaming them, cracking open their shell, removing their gills and picking out the meat for sale — a job industry leaders say few Americans want to do, particularly since workers are employed for only part of the year.

Processors rely on guest workers from Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America entering on temporary H-2B visas to extract the crabs, though migrant rights groups have also accused the industry of giving workers poor housing and insufficient health care access.

For Cruz, journeying all the way from Tabasco state in southern Mexico to Hoopersville, located on a dead-end road so low-lying that waves splash onto it, is better than trying to find work back home.

“In Mexico, you don’t make money,” Cruz, 46, told AFP.
“Here, you do.”

US law allows 66,000 H-2B visas to be issued each year and Brooks said the Maryland crab industry needs only around 450.

More than 99,000 requests for visas were received at the start of 2020, according to the Department of Labor.

But Brooks said a change in the procedure for allocating the visas caused disaster when only three processors were given the authorizations they needed as the season began in April.

The government in March said it would give out 35,000 more visas, but the plan was abandoned when the pandemic descended.

