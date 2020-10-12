You are here

  NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step

NCB, Samba merger hailed as historic step

Hebshi Alshammari

  • New entity is poised to become a national champion in Saudi banking industry
RIYADH: The merger of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group has been hailed as an important step in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Following the merger the new bank will control a quarter of all banking in the Kingdom making it a true national champion in the Saudi banking industry.

It will become the Kingdom’s largest bank, serving approximately 25 percent of the retail and wholesale banking market. The merged bank will leverage NCB and Samba’s leading retail banking franchises, serving 26 percent of the market in retail loans and 29 percent of the market in retail liabilities.

NCB will control some $223 billion in assets and a market capitalization of $46 billion after the move wins regulatory approvals and is completed.

NCB Chairman Saeed Al-Ghamdi said: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a historic transformation with Vision 2030. Such a transformation requires a robust financial services sector and resilient banks that can fund economic development as well as support the Kingdom’s trade and capital
flows with the region and the rest of the world.

“Our ambition is to create a national champion that can facilitate the transformation envisaged under Vision 2030 and create a pioneer for next-generation banking services that nurtures tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

The deal will be implemented through the merger of Samba into NCB, which will result in all of the assets and liabilities of Samba being transferred to NCB.

Ammar Al-Khudairy, Samba’s current chairman, said: “Our merger with NCB will create a universal bank — a local leader and a regional powerhouse that aims to unlock considerable value for shareholders, provide exceptional banking services for the people of Saudi. This merger process marks the start of a new era for Saudi banking and will be a catalyst for the realization of many of Vision 2030’s goals. We are focused on making sure that the combined and larger bank comes together seamlessly to serve our customers, partners, investors and invaluable talent across both teams.”

A few months ago, NCB and Samba announced the signing of a framework agreement to begin due diligence process, and negotiate definitive and binding terms of a possible merger.

Walid bin Ghaith, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, said the merger is encouraged by the major shareholders, government and semi-government parties. “The main aim of the move is to build a more competent bank that is capable of conducting giant finance transactions for major investment projects led by the government,” he said.

Ghaith said the NCB has 428 branches while Samba has 73 branches and both banks are active in treasury activities and investment services.

“To create a new entity that is more efficient it is expected that the human resources will be optimized and so is the geographic presence and some of the unnecessary resources will be disposed. The new entity is expected to play a major role in financing the country’s megaprojects,” he said.

 

Saudi Arabia reaps rewards of gas-saving technology

Updated 12 October 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia reaps rewards of gas-saving technology

  • As of 2018, the MGS gathered almost 3.5 trillion cubic feet per year and is one of the world’s largest single hydrocarbon networks
Updated 12 October 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Master Gas System (MGS) led to Saudi Arabia to save more than 18 billion cubic feet per day of gas in 2018 and meet growing energy demands, experts have said.

Majed Al-Suwailem, a leading researcher at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), said the energy-saving measures would have been impossible without the development of the Kingdom’s advanced gas technology.

“The MGS is a network of gas-gathering facilities and pipelines to capture, process and utilize gas as fuel for power generation and feedstock for the gas-based petrochemical industries in Jubail and Yanbu. Over time, the MGS has been expanded as more oil and non-associated gas fields have been placed on stream, and as demand has risen for dry gas in the power sector,” said Al-Suwailem.

“As of 2018, the MGS gathered almost 3.5 trillion cubic feet per year and is one of the world’s largest single hydrocarbon networks. It includes 4,000 km of pipelines, 50 gas oil separation plants, seven gas plants, and two natural gas liquid units,” he added.

Compared with other G20 nations, the Kingdom ranks fourth in terms of flaring intensity (a measurement of cubic feet of gas flared per barrel of oil produced), said Al-Suwailem. He added that many technologies were previously used, including zero discharge technologies at wellheads and gas flare recovery systems in facilities. His remarks are based on a commentary and study recently published by KASPARC, titled: “Saudi Arabia’s Gas Flaring Mitigation Experience.” Al-Suwailem led the study.

The report, which explores Saudi Arabia’s gas demand, domestic gas supply and natural gas trade in a global context, said the Kingdom follows Italy, France and Turkey of the G20 nations in flaring intensity rankings. The result means the Kingdom is one of the most successful countries worldwide in combating gas flaring pollution.

In the report, researchers identify four reasons why oil operators choose to flare or vent associated gas, a byproduct of oil extraction at wellheads and gathering stations, including infrastructure constraints, a lack of financial incentive to capture and process gas, poor regulatory frameworks and binding contractual rights.

KAPSARC’s report also called for other countries to learn lessons from the Kingdom’s experience in reducing gas flaring in the oil industry. Governments can exercise pressure on operators to collaborate on flaring mitigation and also provide financial incentives to capture, process, compress and transport gas to consumer markets, the report added.

