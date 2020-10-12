You are here

Greece slams Turkish decision to send out research ship

The Turkish Oruc Reis vessel would carry out activities in the region, including the south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Move comes as Athens and Ankara are trying to set a date for talks to defuse the row
  • Turkey and Greece in dispute over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean
ATHENS: Greece on Monday condemned as a “direct threat to regional peace” Turkey’s decision to send back to the eastern Mediterranean the research ship at the center of tensions over energy rights.
The move which comes as Athens and Ankara are trying to set a date for talks to defuse the row between the two NATO neighbors.
The Turkish navy on Sunday said the Oruc Reis vessel would carry out activities in the region, including the south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, from Monday until October 22 in a message sent to the maritime alert system NAVTEX.
Greece’s foreign ministry said the move was a “direct threat to regional peace and security.”
Turkey was “unreliable” and “does not sincerely desire dialogue,” it said in a statement.
It added that Ankara was “the foremost factor of instability” in the region “from Libya to the Aegean and Cyprus, Syria, Iraq and now Nagorno-Karabakh.”
“I’m not looking for a fight, nobody should,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a Monday interview with Greek daily Ta Nea that was conducted before Turkey announced its move.
Turkey and Greece were locked in a row over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean in August, which saw the two countries stage rival air and navy drills in strategic waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.

UAE starts imposing penalties on residents holding expired visas

Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

UAE starts imposing penalties on residents holding expired visas

  • The fines come as the three-month grace period ends
  • The Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has begun to enforce penalties on expired visa holders, after a three-month grace period given amid the coronavirus pandemic, Al Arabiya has reported.
“25 dirhams ($6.8) per day during the first six months, 50 ($13.6) dirhams per day during the second six months, and 100 dirhams ($27.2) per day after passing a year and more,” the UAE’s immigration fines system read.
Holders of expired national ID cards could also face hefty fines, starting at 20 dirhams ($5.4) per day, but is capped at 1,000 ($272.24).
The country’s identity and citizenship authority earlier announced it was extending the grace period for “violators of entry and residency law,” from Aug. 18 to Nov. 17.
Meanwhile, the Dubai government has fined six establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, specifically rules on mandatory face masks for employees.
Dubai Economy has continued to conduct field inspections to ensure compliance among businesses, especially as the country returns to normal life amid the pandemic.

