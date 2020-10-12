You are here

  • Home
  • Anti-India clashes after troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir

Anti-India clashes after troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir

A Kashmiri woman weeps as she hugs a relative after the killing of two suspected rebels in a gunfight with government forces in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rdvp

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Anti-India clashes after troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir

  • Police and paramilitary soldiers on a tip launched a counterinsurgency operation in a neighborhood in Srinagar overnight
  • It led to an exchange of gunfire between trapped militants and troops early Monday
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India clashes erupted in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday following the killing of two suspected rebels in a gunfight with government forces.
Police and paramilitary soldiers on a tip launched a counterinsurgency operation in a neighborhood in Srinagar overnight, leading to an exchange of gunfire between trapped militants and troops early Monday, police said in a statement.
Two suspected militants were killed in the fighting, police said. Residents said troops set a civilian house on fire during the fighting.
Police said one of the dead was a Pakistani militant who had been operating in the region since earlier this year and was responsible for at least two deadly attacks on paramilitary soldiers in Srinagar.
There was no independent confirmation of the police claim.
As the fighting ended, scores of people, chanting slogans such as “Go India, go back” and “We want freedom,” threw stones at government forces. Troops retaliated by firing tear gas and shotgun pellets. No one was immediately reported injured in the clashes.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India calls the Kashmir militancy Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle.
Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Business & Economy
BR Shetty seeks India probe of former NMC, Finablr CEOs over $6 billion scandal

Bangladesh to execute rapists after protests

Updated 12 October 2020
AFP

Bangladesh to execute rapists after protests

  • A footage of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman went viral on social media
  • The clip sparked outrage in the South Asian country, where activists say only a tiny percentage of sexual assault victims see justice
Updated 12 October 2020
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh introduced the death penalty for rape on Monday after days of protests sparked by a string of sexual assaults, the government said.
Demonstrations have broken out across the country after harrowing footage of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman went viral on social media.
The clip sparked outrage in the South Asian country, where activists say only a tiny percentage of sexual assault victims see justice.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also facing an internal outcry within the ruling party’s ranks over her perceived inaction, before her government approved the capital punishment proposal at a meeting in Dhaka.
Justice minister Anisul Huq told AFP the law would be put into effect by the president on Tuesday.
Previously the maximum punishment for rape was life imprisonment.
National anger over the issue has been simmering since last month, when members of the ruling party’s student wing were arrested and charged in a separate gang rape case.
Protesters in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere have demanded stiffer punishments for rape, faster trials for rapists and an end to what they see as a culture of impunity.
Some have also called for Hasina’s resignation, an unusual show of public defiance in a country where open criticism of the premier has become increasingly rare.
Rallies continued on Monday in central Dhaka despite heavy monsoon rains, with hundreds of people condemning the recent arrest of student leaders by authorities attempting to suppress the protests.
Bangladesh has hanged 23 people since 2013 while at least another 1,718 are on death row, according to a local rights group.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

World
Bangladesh PM urged to take action on rape cases
Business & Economy
Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

Latest updates

Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms
British woman battling ‘unknown illness’ in Turkey
Anti-India clashes after troops kill 2 rebels in Kashmir
Meghan Markle chats with Malala Yousafzai
ICE to launch ADNOC’s Murban oil futures early in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.