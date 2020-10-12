You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

The burial of Abdulfatah Hamdallah, who drowned after the dinghy he and Ahmed Fadol Adam were travelling on capsized in August.
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhdzc

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

  • Ahmed Fadol Adam used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain
  • After the death of his friend Abdulfatah by drowning in August, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A migrant who traveled with a Sudanese refugee who drowned in the English Channel in August has arrived in the UK after risking the same journey again.

Ahmed Fadol Adam, 21, spent five years enslaved in Libya. He used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain, The Guardian newspaper reported. It was his fifth attempt to reach the UK.

Following the group’s arrival in Dover, the UK Home Office sent them to the town of Bedford for a five-day detainment period. They were later moved to a London hotel that houses migrants from across the world.

“After my friend’s drowning I nearly gave up, but another friend who lives in Paris convinced me to try again. He told me that France is not a good place for us, and to be honest I saw countless refused cases, including my late friend,” Adam said.

“The dream of reaching the UK just held me. Learning how to swim … helped me to survive. Abdulfatah couldn’t swim.”

During the fateful journey, their boat capsized and his friend Abdulfatah Hamdallah was swept under a strong wave, Adam said.

After the death of his friend, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods. He jumped into trucks in the French city of Calais three times, but left the vehicles after he discovered they were headed in the wrong direction.

Another dinghy attempt also failed “because two guys with me got really exhausted and one was vomiting and the other one was dizzy, so when a French ship neared us we jumped in and went back to Calais,” he added.

Adam left Sudan at the age of 16 after the 2013 conflict in Darfur. He said his time in Libya involved enslavement, which ended when his family paid for him to be freed.

“We were around 49 Sudanese people who were sold by one man to another. I was beaten and my left knee was broken by his bodyguards who were just like us. They had been enslaved and their relatives could not pay for their freedom, so they became bodyguards for the Libyan smugglers. I was lucky. Some others were tortured in a really bad way. They poured oil on their backs,” he said.

“In France and Italy, I met so many generous Arabs and Sudanese people who gave me food for free. I didn’t have money at all throughout my journey,” he said.

“I would love to study music and drama because I want to tell my story and my ordeal through acting.”

Topics: English channel migrants Ahmed Fadol Adam

Related

World
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities
World
French boat rescues 9 migrants stranded in English Channel

Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial

Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial

  • Mike Haines’s brother David was murdered by group in 2014
  • Leaves door open to possibility of forgiveness if asked for it
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The brother of a British man murdered by Daesh members is prepared to travel to the US to give evidence at their trial.

Mike Haines told UK police that he wished to travel if called on to testify at the prosecution of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alex Kotey, two Daesh members originally from London who formed part of a British quartet known as the “Beatles.”

His brother David, an aid worker, was executed in 2014 and his murder was recorded on camera.

Elsheikh and Kotey appeared in court in the US for the first time on Friday, accused of conspiring to murder four US hostages.

They are also suspected of being involved in the deaths of David and another British aid worker, Alan Henning.

Elsheikh and Kotey claim they were only responsible for sending emails demanding ransoms for hostages held by Daesh.

But Mike has said the group never made efforts to respond to him or his family, and had no real intention of releasing US or UK hostages. 

Mike added that he and his family only received a letter written by his brother in 2014 on behalf of Daesh, demanding €150 million ($177 million) in ransom.

“If every member of the family had sold everything, we wouldn’t have come close,” he told The Times. “I thought of every different option, even a bank robbery.”

Elsheikh and Kotey arrived in America last week, having been taken into US custody in Iraq in 2019 after their capture by Kurdish forces a year earlier. 

Despite what happened to his brother, Mike said he would be prepared to forgive his brother’s murderers should they apologize for their actions. 

“I try not to have anger, I try not to have hate. Every day I have a daily battle with hate, but if I do hate, I am not honoring my brother,” he added.

Mike extended the offer of forgiveness to third Beatles member Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” who was identified as the man who murdered David in his execution video, and who was killed in an airstrike in 2015.

“If Emwazi were to walk through that door and say he was wrong, he was sorry, and he was now against Isis (Daesh), I would shake his hand,” Mike said.

Topics: David Haines Mike Haines Alan Henning El Shafee Elsheikh Alex Kotey

Related

World
UK Daesh ‘Beatles’ group set to be represented by #MeToo lawyers
World
Two Daesh ‘Beatles’ plead not guilty in US court

Latest updates

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey
MBC Group’s partnership with Facebook MENA brings over 20,000 videos to platform
Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets EU counterparts
‘You, the user, are the product’ – Saudi Signs Media’s Deputy CEO Hasan Zaini

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.