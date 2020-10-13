You are here

Maersk plans lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, boosts outlook amid growing freight demand

The Danish giant is set to merge its sea and in-land logistics sectors. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Maersk currently has around 80,000 employees
COPENHAGEN: The world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk, said demand was recovering faster than expected and lifted its earnings outlook, while also announcing plans to cut 2,000 jobs as it streamlines to cut costs.

Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said that though cargo volumes were still down on last year they had picked up more than forecast after falling sharply at the height of the coronavirus pandemic a few months ago.

“A.P. Moller — Maersk is on track to deliver a strong Q3 with solid earnings growth across all our businesses, in particular in Ocean and Logistics & Services,” CEO Soren Skou said in a statement. “Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand,” Skou said.

Volumes in Maersk’s Ocean-division declined by around 3 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, above an expected mid-single digit contraction, the company said.

The Danish company said it would cut 2,000 positions as a result of a major reorganization announced last month, where it seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses.

Maersk currently has around 80,000 employees. Shares in Maersk were down by around 1 percent on Tuesday morning.

The company expects restructuring costs of around $100 million in the third quarter related to the redundancies.

Maersk said it now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion before restructuring and integration costs, up from an earlier range of $6.0 billion to $7.0 billion.

Preliminary results for the third quarter showed revenue at $9.9 billion, while EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs came in at $2.4 billion, Maersk said.

KHARTOUM: Sudan saw record-breaking inflation last month, topping 212 percent year-on-year driven by increases in food and rent prices, the country’s statistics office said Tuesday.
“The annual (inflation) rate was 212.29 percent for the month of September 2020, compared to 166.83 percent in August,” the Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
The local currency is in free fall in the import-dependent country, trading at between 240 and 250 Sudanese pounds to the dollar.
That compares to 50 pounds when a transitional government took over following the April 2019 fall of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The government in September declared a state of economic emergency to avert a further downturn, as the finance minister blamed the sharp dollar rise on “systematic sabotage” by currency market manipulators.
The UN said late last month that food prices in Sudan had tripled over the past year, while the cost of health services had increased by 90 percent.
The depreciating Sudanese pound is “eroding families’ purchasing power and ability to provide for themselves,” said the UN’s humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.
The country’s economy has suffered from Sudan’s inclusion on Washington’s terror blacklist, decades-long US sanctions and the 2011 secession of the country’s oil-rich south.
Economic hardship has been further aggravated this year by weeks-long coronavirus lockdown measures in the capital Khartoum and neighboring cities as well as floods that affected hundreds of thousands of people.
The protests that started in late 2018 and eventually led to Bashir’s ouster were sparked by the previous government’s abrupt tripling of bread prices.

