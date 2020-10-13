You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia to merge lenders for global top 10 ranking

Indonesia to merge lenders for global top 10 ranking

Combining Bank BRI Syariah, Bank Syariah Mandiri and Bank BNI Syariah would create a financial entity worth billions of dollars, ranking among the world’s biggest Shariah-compliant lenders. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pjxyp

Updated 20 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia to merge lenders for global top 10 ranking

  • Formal process scheduled to begin in February next year to combine three Islamic banks into one
Updated 20 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Three of Indonesia’s state-owned Islamic banks began a merger process on Tuesday to become an entity with over 200 trillion rupiahs ($13.5 billion) in assets and the potential to be among the world’s top 10 Shariah-compliant financial institutions.

“This is the first milestone and marks the beginning of merger process preparations of the three state-owned Shariah banks. The aim of this merger is so that Indonesia, being the world’s most predominantly Muslim population country, would have a large and globally competitive Shariah bank,” said Hery Gunardi, vice president of Bank Mandiri.

The three banks are Bank BRI Syariah, Bank Syariah Mandiri, and Bank BNI Syariah and each of them is a subsidiary of their respective conventional banking companies, namely Bank BRI, Bank Mandiri, and Bank BNI.

Gunardi said that the conditional merger agreement (CMA) for the three lenders was signed on Monday evening.

It was submitted to the Indonesian Stock Exchange and the Financial Services Authorities on Tuesday morning as part of their public information disclosure obligation as publicly listed companies at the bourse.

“The merger will enable the bank to have the capacity to generate more businesses, to be part of the global sukuk, and has the potential to be among the top global 10 Shariah banks based on market capitalization,” he said.

An announcement for a formal merger plan is expected to take place in late October with the actual process slated to begin in February next year.

By that time, it is estimated that the newly formed Shariah bank will have a total asset value of 220-225 trillion rupiahs from the three banks, which was 214.6 trillion rupiahs as of June.

The total merged assets will place the bank at the seventh or eighth rank of Indonesia’s biggest banks. “It will have about 1,200 branches across Indonesia and with a conservative growth assumption, we projected the bank could grow to have 390 trillion rupiahs in the total asset by 2025,” Gunardi said.

He added that no employees of the three banks would be laid off as a result of the merger, amid concerns of a mass layoff in the wake of  an economic fallout triggered by the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The new Shariah bank will have a more robust engine for growth and wider market reach to optimize the potential of Indonesia’s Shariah economy potential as it will offer a various Shariah financial services solution under one roof, according to Catur Budi Harto, Vice President of Bank BRI, who was also speaking at the press conference.

“From a market penetration point of view, Shariah banks still have tremendous room for growth, with about 230 million Muslim population,” Sis Apik Wijayanto, Bank BNI’s director for institutional relations, said.

There are about 91.3 million unbanked Indonesians out of its 267 million population and 62.9 million unbanked small, medium enterprises, according to the central bank, Bank Indonesia.

The figure ranks Indonesia as the country with for the fourth-largest unbanked population in the world.

In an interview with Arab News earlier this year, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said that the market share of Islamic finance in Indonesia still stands at about 8 perent.

Financial authorities have set a target to boost the Islamic finance market share to at least 15 percent by 2023.

Amin is tasked by President Joko Widodo to chair the National Committee for Shariah Economy and Finance and execute the government’s five-year road map to develop Indonesia’s Shariah economy.

“We aim to develop Indonesia’s halal industry to be the biggest in the world. We are yet to become producers, but we remain the consumer of halal goods. We also want to develop the Shariah financial industry, non-bank financial institutions, stock exchange, and Sukuk bonds,” Amin said.

Topics: Indonesia Shariah

Related

World
Indonesian Muslim and union groups to fight new jobs law in court
Special
World
Indonesian protesters push repeal of Job Creation Law

IEA says pandemic could delay demand bounceback to 2025

Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

IEA says pandemic could delay demand bounceback to 2025

  • 5% The Paris-based IEA sees global energy demand falling by 5 percent in 2020
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A slow economic recovery from the pandemic threatens to delay a full rebound in world energy demand to 2025, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

In its central scenario, a vaccine and therapeutics could mean the global economy rebounds in 2021 and energy demand recovers by 2023, the IEA, which advises Western governments on energy policy, said in its annual World Energy Outlook.

But under a “delayed recovery scenario,” the timeline is pushed back two years, it said.

In such a case, the IEA predicts “a deeper near-term slump erodes the growth potential of the economy, high unemployment wears away human capital, and bankruptcies and structural economic changes mean that some physical assets become unproductive as well.”

The Paris-based IEA sees global energy demand falling by 5 percent in 2020, CO2 emissions related to energy by 7 percent and energy investment by 18 percent.

Demand for oil is set to fall by 8 percent and coal use by 7 percent, while renewables will see a slight rise.

Overall, the energy watchdog said it was too soon to say whether the pandemic had acted as a spur or a setback to governments and the energy industry as they seek to make the industry more sustainable.

IEA chief Fatih Birol told Reuters that policymakers were lagging behind. “We are far from reaching our climate goals with the existing policies around the world,” he said.

“The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end within the next 10 years, but in the absence in a large shift in government policies, I don’t see a clear sign of a peak. A global economic rebound would soon bring oil demand back to pre-crisis levels,” he added in an interview.

Uncertainty over future demand and the oil price plunge in 2020 could mean that oil producers are unsure how to gauge investment decisions leading to a mismatch in supply and demand, stoking future market volatility, the IEA warned.

In its central scenario, the IEA predicts “upstream investment picks up from the low point in 2020, underpinned by a rise in the oil price to $75 a barrel by 2030. However, it is not clear whether this investment will come in time and, if it does come, where it will come from.”

Topics: International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol

Related

Business & Economy
‘Growing momentum’ behind efforts to limit carbon emissions: IEA
Business & Economy
IEA sees oil market stuck between no major slowdown but stalled recovery

Latest updates

Indonesia to merge lenders for global top 10 ranking
World No.1 Johnson tests positive for Covid-19: PGA Tour
IEA says pandemic could delay demand bounceback to 2025
Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit
UK jobless rate surges as work scheme nears end

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.