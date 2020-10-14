Rumors swirl over Bella Hadid’s private life as model gets political

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is a verified headline maker — from her trips around the world to reported beaus, the catwalk star is never without a mention in the international press.

This time, US media outlets are speculating that the half-Dutch catwalk star is quietly dating actor Duke Nicholson, who is the grandson of “The Shining” actor Jack Nicholson. Neither party has confirmed — or denied — the reports, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning.

Hadid was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Canadian R&B crooner The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The former couple broke up in 2016, before reconciling in 2018. They would go on to call it quits again in August 2019 — and now, multiple outlets have speculated that Nicholson stepped in to celebrate Hadid’s birthday with her last week, just before she jetted off on a holiday.

The California-bred model, who turned 24 last week, celebrated by rounding up a group of her closest girlfriends and jetting off to an unidentified far-flung locale via a private jet.

She documented the trip on Instagram, writing, “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky… I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.”

She wrote in another post: “Kissing and hugging every one of you from my soul to yours. Thank you for the birthday love. This year has been overwhelmingly up and down, but all around I feel so grateful to be alive.”

Hadid took some time out from her birthday celebrations to remind her American Instagram followers to vote early for the Nov. 3 presidential election, captioning a photo, “Morning. I hope you have the best day. Don’t forget to vote... it’s time (sic).”

Before that, the model took to Instagram to remind young voters of the importance of the elections, saying, “This election will be such a pivotal moment, not only for the presidential spot, but for every single branch of the government... they are all connected and you know about the domino effect. Each ‘small’ portion of what we vote for ultimately contributes to much larger decisions and outcomes.”