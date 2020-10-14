You are here

Lebanon, Israel start talks on disputed maritime border — UN source

The talks, at a United Nations base on the land border between the two countries, were mediated by the United States. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

NAQOURA, Lebanon: Long-time foes Lebanon and Israel met on Wednesday for unprecedented talks on their disputed maritime border, a United Nations source said.
The talks, at a United Nations base on the land border between the two countries, were mediated by the United States which has pushed for three years for negotiations to resolve the argument over potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters.-

The meeting ended after only an hour with both sides agreeing to meet again on Oct. 28, Lebanese defence sources said.
Two Lebanese military helicopters were seen bringing the Lebanese delegation to the meeting. The Lebanese team was expected to be led by a military officer, and the Israeli side by the director general of its energy ministry.
Agreement to hold the talks was announced weeks after the United States stepped up pressure on allies of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, imposing sanctions on senior politician from its main Shiite parliamentary ally.
Hezbollah, which fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006, says the talks are not a sign of peace-making with its long-time enemy. Israel’s energy minister also said expectations should be realistic.
The talks come after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to establish full relations with Israel, under US-brokered deals which realign some of Washington’s closest Middle East allies against Iran.

JERUSALEM: Israel approved more than 1,300 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in the first such go-ahead since it suspended annexation plans in the territory.
The decision drew an angry response from Palestinians, who seek to establish a state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
“We urge the international community to intervene immediately to stop this settlement madness, which destroys any chance for a genuine peace process,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The construction could help mute criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from settler leaders, who are traditional allies.
They had bristled at the annexation suspension that helped pave the way for last month’s deals to forge diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Israel’s West Bank Civil Administration planning committee gave final approval for building 1,313 housing units in several settlements, it said in a statement. Plans for another 853 units were advanced but have not yet been given final approval.
A statement from Beit El settlement said 350 new housing units would be built there. It hailed the committee’s decision as “a tremendous achievement for Beit El.”
The forum, which last held such a hearing eight months ago, was due to reconvene on Thursday to advance additional projects in settlements, its publicly available agenda showed.
Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watchdog, said that in total the committee was set to move forward with projects comprising more than 4,000 new settler homes.
Most countries view settlements Israel has built in territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war as illegal and as an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. The United States and Israel dispute this.
Israel cites historical and biblical links to the West Bank and around 450,000 of its settlers live there, among 3 million Palestinians.

