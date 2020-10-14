You are here

  Court rules in favor of MTV Lebanon after presidential palace ban

A Lebanese judge has ruled in favor of MTV Lebanon after the channel was banned from entering the presidential palace to report on events. (File/AFP)
LONDON: A Lebanese judge has ruled in favor of MTV Lebanon after the channel was banned from entering the presidential palace to report on events.
Carla Shawah rendered the presidency’s decision null and obliged the state to overturn it, the channel reported on Wednesday.


The ruling stated that MTV Lebanon should immediately be given permission to cover activities at the palace and access to areas designated for the media. A fine of LBP3 million ($1,990) was set for anyone acting in violation of the ruling.
MTV Lebanon welcomed the decision and said it was a victory for media freedom. The presidency’s media office announced its compliance with the court’s decision.

