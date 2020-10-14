You are here

Emirates president sees strong industry bounce back despite pandemic ‘glitch’

Emirates President Tim Clark said the coronavirus was “a glitch” in the history of the aviation sector and that he believed it would bounce back quicker and stronger than expected. (AFP/File Photos)
Sean Cronin

  Airline president Tim Clarkglobal air travel demand would return more quickly and more strongly than expected
Sean Cronin

DUBAI: Emirates President Tim Clark said the coronavirus was “a glitch” in the history of the aviation sector and that global air travel demand would return more quickly and more strongly than expected.
He told the CAPA virtual aviation conference on Wednesday that international air travel demand may return sooner than expected and that network carriers such as Emirates could even emerge stronger from it.
“The pandemic is a glitch. We’ve had many of those in the past - perhaps not as significant and severe as this one for our industry, but nevertheless it’s a glitch. We will come through it and pick up again."
The industry veteran said that the network model pioneered by the Dubai-based carrier would not be threatened by the pandemic, despite the massive contraction in global flights.
"As you roll forward, is there a place for network carriers of the size, scale and panache and brand of Emirates? Of course. I’m a firm believer in that - but I would say that wouldn’t I?
“Does it mean that people will not travel over major international hubs because they are concerned about the virus? Once we have a vaccine in place and the world is sufficiently resilient or robust to deal with this and possibly more pathogens as they come at us, then I think memories are short and demand is strong and the role of the network carrier in many respects could be stronger then than it has been in the past. It’s an interesting hypothesis and many people will not agree with me. They say: ‘no, no, no, you have to downsize. I don’t believe in any of that. “
It comes amid speculation that Emirates could revisit the hub strategy it helped to pioneer that fed millions of global travellers through Dubai and extended the carrier's reach worldwide.
The airline’s chief operating officer Adel Ahmad Al Redha said in June that Emirates may need to redefine some of its operating model in response to the pandemic.
However Clark on Wednesday said that there would still be a place for the network model in the post-pandemic world.
“It is because we were able to cobble this highly sophisticated international network model that many countries and cities within those countries that hitherto never had meaningful air services were able to get them. You have to assume you will recapture the growth curve that took place prior to the pandemic.”
“I think there will be a bounce back and I think demand will drive that bounce back. Whether the airline industry is in good enough shape to respond to that is another question.

Despite his confidence in the resilience of the industry, he acknowledged that in the short term, air travel restrictions put in place by various governments were likely to "get worse before they get better."

Battered UK travel industry calls for coronavirus testing, more support

Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

Battered UK travel industry calls for coronavirus testing, more support

  Only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year
Updated 14 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored support as it published figures showing how the pandemic has sapped demand for the overseas trips that are its lifeblood.
ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, said that between February and July 2020, which included the country’s three-month lockdown period, only 15 percent of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64 percent the previous year.
That has hit airlines and travel companies hard, with tens of thousands of job losses already made in the sector, and more expected when the government’s furlough scheme comes to an end later this month.
According to the data, 93 percent of consumers said they were worried over last minute changes to Britain’s quarantine rules, with ABTA blaming the government’s approach for exacerbating people’s reticence to travel.
“It is vital that the Global Travel Taskforce launched this month to consider a testing regime, and other measures to support recovery of the travel industry, acts decisively and urgently to help increase consumer confidence and get the industry moving again,” ABTA said in a statement on Wednesday.
Britain set up the taskforce earlier in October to look at ways of reducing the 14-day quarantine period, which has killed demand and left travel firms, airlines and airports struggling financially.

