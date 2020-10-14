You are here

  • Home
  • Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police

Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police

A Paris court on jailed an Algerian man for 28 years after convicting him of attempted terrorist murder. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j2kgh

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police

  • One police officer was lightly injured, and Ikken — a former doctoral student — was shot and wounded by officers
  • At least 600 people were trapped inside the 12th century cathedral while police secured the surrounding streets and combed the pews
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A Paris court on Wednesday jailed an Algerian man for 28 years after convicting him of attempted terrorist murder for attacking police guarding Notre Dame Cathedral with a hammer in 2017, crying: “This is for Syria!”
The assault by Farid Ikken, now 43, outside one of France’s most-visited monuments came after a string of extremist attacks around France in 2015-2016, and was among multiple violent acts targeting security forces.
In the Notre Dame incident, one police officer was lightly injured, and Ikken — a former doctoral student — was shot and wounded by officers. At least 600 people were trapped inside the 12th century cathedral while police secured the surrounding streets and combed the pews.
At the time prosecutors said police found a declaration of allegiance to Daesh in a self-filmed video on his home computer but said the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Topics: Notre-Dame cathedral France Daesh

Related

World
France checks video claim for Paris knife attack

UK study to research vitamin D coronavirus link

Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

UK study to research vitamin D coronavirus link

  • Lead researcher: ‘There is mounting evidence that vitamin D might reduce the risk of respiratory infections’
  • Chief investigator: Trial has potential to help world battle pandemic
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A UK university is launching a major study into the potential link between vitamin D and protection against coronavirus.


The “Coronavit trial” will involve academics from Queen Mary University of London questioning whether increased vitamin D levels can lower the risk of winter respiratory infections, including coronavirus.


The project, funded by Barts Charity, a UK hospital fund, looks to test more than 5,000 people who will be sent vitamin D supplements by mail, avoiding the need for face-to-face contact.


“There is mounting evidence that vitamin D might reduce the risk of respiratory infections,” said the study’s lead researcher Prof. Adrian Martineau.


“Vitamin D deficiency is more common in older people, in people who are overweight, and in black and Asian people — all the groups who are at increased risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus.”


Dr. David Jolliffe, the project’s chief investigator, said the study has the potential to help the world battle the pandemic.


“Vitamin D supplements are low in cost, low in risk and widely accessible. If proven effective, they could significantly aid our global fight against the virus,” he added.


The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said in June that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that vitamin D supplements work against coronavirus.


Vitamin D is often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin” because the body creates it when exposed to sunlight.

It keeps bones, teeth and muscles in good shape by maintaining healthy calcium and phosphate levels.

Topics: vitamin D Coronavirus (COVID-19) Queen Mary University of London

Related

Special
Food & Health
Sun-drenched Middle East has a high vitamin D deficiency rate. Why?

Latest updates

Algerian jailed for 28 years for Notre Dame attack on police
Emirates president sees strong industry bounce back despite pandemic ‘glitch’
Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at age 79
UK study to research vitamin D coronavirus link
Court rules in favor of MTV Lebanon after presidential palace ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.