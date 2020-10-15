You are here

  • Home
  • Two US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Two US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Short Url

https://arab.news/ctvdm

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Two US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Two Americans and the remains of a third held captive by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen were released on Wednesday in exchange for the return of about 250 of the Houthi rebels from Oman, according to the White House and sources in the region.
Oman’s state news said the American captives were flown out of Yemen on an Omani plane. It said 250 “Yemeni brothers” who received treatment in Oman have been returned to Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on two flights as part of the exchange.
“The United States welcomes the release today of US citizens Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada from Houthi custody in Yemen,” national security adviser Robert O’Brien said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the family of Bilal Fateen, whose remains will be repatriated as well.”
O’Brien did not mention the exchange, but thanked the leaders of Oman and Saudi Arabia for their help in securing the release of the Americans.
Kieran Ramsey, director of the administration’s hostage recovery cell, said Loli and Gidada would soon be on their way back to the United States.
“Tragically, one of these Americans died during his unlawful captivity,” Ramsey said.
Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to Trump who worked on the deal, told The Wall Street Journal that Loli had been held by the Houthis for about three years and Gidada was held captive for about a year.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Egyptian Air Force commander hails modernization efforts

Updated 14 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Air Force commander hails modernization efforts

  • Egypt faced new challenges and threats, increasing the need to secure its defenses both internally and externally
Updated 14 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The commander of the Egyptian Air Force, Mohamed Abbas Helmy, affirmed Egypt’s ability to confront threats to national security.
During a speech on Air Force Day, he said: “Egypt will have air forces capable of reaching the farthest ranges to confront what threatens Egypt’s national security.
“To further acquire and exchange experiences and skills, friendly countries have participated in many joint exercises inside and outside the country,” he said, adding that events taking place in neighboring countries, including the need to strike at terrorist organizations, in addition to technological developments in weapons systems and aviation, were motivations for modernizing the air force. 
Helmy said that as a result of the Jan. 25 and June 30 revolutions, and the change in the balance of power in the Middle East region, Egypt faced new challenges and threats, increasing the need to secure its defenses both internally and externally.
The air force is a central body in securing Egypt’s borders, in close cooperation with the rest of the armed forces.
“The prominent role of our air force was also evident through its active participation in the … ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist elements in North and Central Sinai, in the areas of Rafah, Sheikh Zuweid and Al-Arish, as well as combating the infiltration of terrorist elements across the borders of neighboring countries, to dry up sources of terrorism and work decisively to destroy terrorist outposts,” he said.
“The air force also monitors, tracks and combats illegal immigration attempts, which affect Egyptian national security, in coordination with all elements of the armed forces.”

Topics: Egyptian Air Force Mohamed Abbas Helmy

Related

Middle-East
Egyptian air force pounds Sinai militants - military
Middle-East
Egyptian airstrike targets arms convoy from Libya

Latest updates

Two US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen
What We Are Reading Today: Poetry; An Introduction
Iranian activists claim regime has hidden nuclear facility
UNRWA appreciates Saudi Arabia's support for Palestinian refugees
Cowadunga! India’s cow commission doubles down on dung chip use for radiation-free life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.