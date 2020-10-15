You are here

  Saeed M. Al-Ghamdi, CEO and MD of the newly formed bank following the merger of NCB and Samba

Saeed M. Al-Ghamdi is managing director and CEO of the new bank that resulted from the merger between the National Commercial Bank (NCB) and the Samba Financial Group.
Before that, he was chairman of the NCB, building up more than 31 years of experience in leading positions in the Saudi financial and banking sector. He was appointed as chairman in May 2018 to lead a new era of achievements and transformation for the bank.
Al-Ghamdi served as CEO and board member of the NCB from 2013 to 2018. He led the NCB to the forefront of the Saudi Arabian banking industry for five consecutive years by driving digital transformation across the organization, developing the company’s business model and optimizing its operational efficiency to make it a leading financial institution in the Kingdom.
He has also been chairman of NCB Capital and the Saudi Credit Bureau. He serves on the board of the Real Estate General Authority and Misk Foundation and is a member of the consultative board of the College of Industrial Management at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
He began his career at the Ministry of Defense and Aviation where he served as a computer engineer. Al-Ghamdi later moved into the banking industry and began a new career with Al-Rajhi Bank 1991, assuming several positions, including chief information officer, chief operating officer, general manager of the Retail Banking Group and vice president of the bank.
Before joining NCB, Al-Ghamdi worked as an adviser to the Governor  of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, and was an adviser to the chairman of the board of directors of the NCB. He has also held a number of board memberships in Saudi Arabia and abroad during his career.
Al-Ghamdi holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of
Petroleum and Minerals.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudia resumes international flights to 20 cities

Updated 21 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia resumes international flights to 20 cities

  • Travel begins to return to normal seven months after restrictions imposed to curb spread of coronavirus
Updated 21 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudia airline has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kingdom’s flag carrier said permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.
Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from Sept. 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
It will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after Jan. 1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.

BACKGROUND

Saudi Arabia partially resumed international flights from Sept. 15, six months after restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports (GDP) called on Saudis and expats traveling from the Kingdom to comply with their destinations’ health requirements and to commit to the directives and regulations.
Some destinations, it said, require a number of procedures and specifications in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a way that ensures that the passengers’ flights are not canceled and are not returned to their country upon arrival.
The directorate said that those requirements and procedures are constantly updated and without prior notice.
A passport is required for traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council states and cannot be replaced by a national identity card. Before traveling, citizens must ensure that their passport is valid for no less than three months to Arab countries, and no less than six months to other countries.
To learn about the travel documents’ regulations and instructions, they can visit the GDP’s official website.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudi Arabia

