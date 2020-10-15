You are here

‘Maximum pressure’ only way to oppose Iran: Experts

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech on the first day of the Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz in Mashhad, northeast of Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2019. (Reuters)
Benedict Spence

  • Iran ‘greatest threat to peace, stability’ in region; diplomacy not an option
  • Panel criticizes European states over sanctions snapback failings
Benedict Spence

LONDON: Iran might be the world’s greatest threat to international security, and should have maximum pressure applied to it in a bid to force “regime collapse,” according to a panel of experts convened to discuss the efficacy of sanctions on Tehran.

The event, titled “An Effective Iran Policy: Sanctions or No Sanctions?” and attended by Arab News, was hosted by the US branch of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

The guests discussed the nature of Tehran’s nuclear program, the failures of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — also known as the Iran nuclear deal — and domestic opposition to the regime.

The discussion came in the aftermath of US efforts to enforce a “snapback” of UN sanctions on Iran, as well as the re-imposition of a UN arms embargo on the country earlier this year. 

Washington’s decision to withdraw from the JCPOA was based on its many inherent failings, said Robert Joseph, former US special envoy for nuclear non-proliferation. Pursuing further diplomatic routes with Tehran would prove futile, he added.

“This isn’t a regime we can do business with. There’s simply no prospect of good-faith negotiations (with it),” he said.

“Yes you can negotiate and even come to an agreement, but the regime has cheated on every agreement it has made with regard to its nuclear program,” Joseph added.

“The current policy of maximum pressure is the best policy, and the best means to deny the regime the capability to conduct terrorist acts, to pursue armed aggression against its neighbors and to oppress its people. We … should be doubling down on debilitating sanctions and other means of containment.”

Joseph was overtly critical of European nations for refusing to back US demands for the extension of the arms embargo.

“Our European friends, on the question of the arms embargo, would say in private, ‘That’s exactly the right thing to do. We must continue the embargo.’ But when it came time to vote, they didn’t have intestinal fortitude to stay with a principled position,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Dr. Jay Carafano, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation think tank, who highlighted the significance of Iran’s threat to the region and touched upon the strategies being employed to deter it.

“In the greater Middle East, the US recognizes that the regime in Iran is the greatest threat to peace and stability,” he said.

“That’s twofold: One is the nuclear issue — if Iran went nuclear, other countries would feel compelled to do likewise. This proliferation is incredibly dangerous and destabilizing. Equally concerning is Iran’s other activities: State sponsorship of terrorism, supporting insurgents and surrogates in the region and around the world, destabilizing other countries,” he added.

“The Iran sanctions are designed to deal with both of those. Sanctions aren’t a strategy, they’re a component of a strategy,” Carafano said.

“What this (US) administration would like to do is say, ‘We’ll sanction Iran for as long as it takes to get them to stop doing the things that concern the US and other countries.’ But in addition to that, this administration has a strategy of building out the alliance of likeminded countries (to) serve as a firebreak.”

The need to enforce a system beyond sanctions was backed by Eric Edelman, former US undersecretary of defense for policy.

“Sanctions alone aren’t going to be enough to get a conventional outcome. While I think the sanction effort is important, I think it’s equally important to keep the focus on Iran, and keep Iran isolated, and not to let the US become isolated,” he said.

“What I think we need is a comprehensive policy … and that means not just sanctions and pressure on the nuclear issue, but addressing a whole range of issues in which Iranian behavior is problematic.”

Edelman said efforts to undermine the regime would hinge ultimately on isolating Tehran externally, but also lending support to domestic opposition.

“There have been explosions in dissent … It’s clear that there’s disquiet in the population … This requires a mix of both covert and overt assistance to the domestic opposition,” he added.

“It also requires constant efforts by the US government to highlight the human rights abuses by the regime and the corruption of the regime, which is the regime’s Achilles heel.”

Carafano said sanctions would not be necessary if Iran looked after the needs of its own people rather than the ambitions of its political elites.

“If the regime really wanted to take care of its people, it could take all the money that it’s spending on surrogates and sponsorship of terrorism, and building out a secret nuclear weapons program,” he added.

“There’d be more than enough money to take care of the Iranian people. And if they did that, there’d be no need for the sanctions in the first place.”

Ultimately, Joseph said, the multifaceted approach of sanctions combined with support for domestic opposition and international isolation remains the best way to force Tehran to abandon its policies of aggression.

“We must deny the regime any legitimacy, simply by telling the truth about its horrendous crimes,” he added.

“Most importantly, we must support the democratic opposition, outside and inside Iran. This isn’t about using military force to invade the country, to occupy the country; in my view that would be a fundamental mistake. We know that regime change must come from within. We know that regime change will come from within,” he said.

“We must not throw the regime a lifeline. That will only prolong the regime’s terrorism, its regional aggression, and the specter of a nuclear breakout,” he added.

“We must not return to the failed policies of appeasement, a path that’s often characterized as a path between diplomacy or war. This was, and remains, a false choice. More agreements will only lead to more aggression and more brutality.”

Months into pandemic, Iran sees worst wave of virus deaths

Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
AP

Months into pandemic, Iran sees worst wave of virus deaths

  • On social media, Iranians describe chaotic scenes at overwhelmed hospitals
  • On state TV, gravediggers can be seen breaking new ground in vast cemeteries for virus victims
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s capital has run out of intensive care beds as the country confronts a new surge of infections that is filling hospitals and cemeteries alike. The single-day death toll hit a record high three times this week.
Eight months after the pandemic first stormed Iran, pummeling its already weakened economy and sickening officials at the highest levels of its government, authorities have not been able to prevent its spread. In a country devastated by American sanctions, the government considers an economic shutdown like the ones imposed in Europe and the United States impossible.
“The pandemic will not get any better in our country soon,” said Mohadeseh Karim, a 23-year-old college student in Tehran. “It is only getting worse day by day.”
On social media, Iranians describe chaotic scenes at overwhelmed hospitals. On state TV, gravediggers can be seen breaking new ground in vast cemeteries for virus victims, as the daily death toll shattered records Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. A top health official announced that overall hospitalizations in Tehran, the capital, were up 12% more than in even previous virus surges. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered military hospitals to boost their capacities.
“The situation is very critical,” said Mino Mohraz, a member of the country’s coronavirus task force who said intensive care units in the capital are full. “There is not an empty bed for any new patient.”
Contradictory messages and measures have plagued the government’s virus response, helping propel the country’s toll of 29,600 reported deaths to No. 1 in the Middle East. At first, officials sought to play down the virus, and international experts accused them of covering up the scale of the outbreak.
Authorities declined to close crowded shrines and instead rallied citizens for a parliamentary election and the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in February. As infections swelled in late March, the government briefly ordered offices and nonessential businesses to shut. Roughly two weeks later, shops and restaurants reopened in major cities. Last month, the government pushed for schools — which had been closed since March — to reopen.
But more recently, authorities have introduced restrictions and delivered dramatic warnings. One hospital director told state TV the death toll could reach what Iran incurred in eight years of bloody war with Iraq in the 1980s, a conflict that killed a total of 1 million people on both sides. Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who tested positive for the virus in March after dismissing reports of fatalities as hype, declared this week that Iran’s true death toll was likely twice the official count.
The virus continues to afflict top Iranian officials, most recently the head of the country’s atomic energy agency and its vice president in charge of budget and planning. In the spring, the virus killed one of Khamenei’s senior advisers.
The government, however, continues to oppose a nationwide lockdown, seeking to salvage an economy buckling under unprecedented US sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
As the government pivots back and forth, “Iranians are getting confused about what is right and what is wrong,” said Kamiar Alaei, an Iranian health policy expert at California State University, Long Beach.
Ordinary Iranians, accustomed to calamity and highly skeptical of state-run news and official claims, are still packing cafes, bazaars and restaurants, throwing caution to the wind.
Reza Ghasemi, a 31-year-old cellphone salesman sitting at a crowded cafe in the capital, said he believes the virus is a conspiracy to “frighten poor people.”
Still, in Tehran, a sprawling city of 10 million people where the virus has left few untouched, there are signs that fear is setting in.
Shocked by the soaring death rate, a growing number of Tehran residents have come to support tighter pandemic restrictions and obey the new mask mandate imposed this month. At a teahouse popular with laborers in the capital, an Associated Press journalist counted just 13 out of 57 customers who entered without a mask. In a suburban cafe, a mere six of 79 customers flouted the rule, a marked improvement after months of public indifference.
“We lose scores of lives every day,” said Saeed Mianji, a 27-year-old car dealer at a Tehran cafe. Masks “save more lives and enable people to feel relief.”
Authorities, trying to take tougher action, closed down a range of public places in Tehran early this month. Weeks after President Hassan Rouhani called in-person instruction at schools “our first priority,” the government shut the newly resumed schools and universities in the capital. Beauty salons, mosques, museums and libraries have been shuttered, too. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry imposed a travel ban to and from five major cities, including Tehran and the holy city of Mashhad, ahead of a religious holiday.
Iran’s health minister called on the police and Basij forces, the volunteer wing of the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, to help enforce virus rules.
Photo enforcement of the mask law has started at traffic lights, applying the same technology police use for the country’s compulsory headscarf rule for women. In the coming days, Tehran residents caught without masks, who now get off with a warning, may get a cash fine — although at just 500,000 rials, or $1.60, it remains symbolic. “Our main goal is not to give tickets but to raise awareness,” said Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman.
While several countries are struggling with resurgences of the virus, the scale of Iran’s outbreak points to “mismanagement” at the highest levels, said Abbas Abdi, a Tehran-based political analyst.
“Resolving the crisis requires unity, power, managerial efficiency and ultimately trust in policymakers and officials,” Abdi said. In Iran, he added, “none of this exists.”

