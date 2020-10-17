Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry strongly condemns Paris terrorist attack

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in a suburb of the French capital Paris, and claimed the life of a French citizen.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom's solidarity with the French people, while offering condolences and sympathy to the victim's family, the French government and its people.

The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's position of rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism in all its forms, manifestations and motives, renewing its call to respect religious symbols and to refrain from stirring hatred by insulting religion.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the attack and offered its condolences to the victim’s family.