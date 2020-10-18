You are here

Poll sees China economy picking up pace in Q3

With the virus now largely under control in China, consumers are back in restaurants and malls, and travelling for domestic holidays and to tourist districts. (AFP)
AFP

  • Consumer spending gradually increasing as coronavirus fears ease
BEIJING: China’s economic recovery gathered pace in the third quarter, according to a poll of analysts, with consumer spending gradually picking up as coronavirus fears eased, helping a wider rebound spurred by investment and exports.

Growth in July-September is expected to come in at 5.2 percent when official data is released on Monday, bringing the world’s second-largest economy closer to last year’s 6.1 percent annual expansion, even as countries around the world struggle to contain the deadly pandemic.

With the virus now largely under control in China, most social distancing measures have been removed — and consumers have streamed back into restaurants and malls, hopped on flights and trains for domestic holidays and packed tourist districts.

AFP’s survey, involving analysts from 13 institutions, also forecast full-year growth of 2.3 percent, slightly above the International Monetary Fund’s forecast, which tagged China as the only major economy likely to expand this year.

“China’s stimulus has differed from that of much of the region with its focus on the industrial sector and construction, rather than for small and medium-sized enterprises or direct payments to the unemployed,” said Moody’s Analytics economist Xu Xiaochun.

“Thus, China’s rapid recovery is led by goods-producing industries and export shipments.”

Nathan Chow of DBS Bank added that the biggest boost came from investments, especially those driven by the government, while overseas demand has also improved. 

While consumer spending has lagged behind, it is catching up “at least among middle- and upper-income households,” and retail sales are nearing their levels of late 2019, Xu said.

But economists maintained that growth will be modest and driven mostly by production rather than services, adding that lingering uncertainty has led to an increase in savings.

HSBC analysts added in a recent report that China’s recovery has been “highly uneven,” stressing a rebound in the private sector will be “essential for a sustainable economic recovery.”

Economists warned, however, that a sharp rebound is unlikely for Chinese consumer demand given the anxiety surrounding the virus, while global tensions are also weighing on the external market.

Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said that analysts are still “waiting for signs of a more significant improvement in employment, which will underpin consumption.”

Consumers will remain wary about buying large amounts of goods and services during economic uncertainty, while “the external market is not likely to help the Chinese economy either,” said Raphie Hayat, senior economist at Rabobank.

“China’s tensions with several countries are increasing, while some of its trading partners are experiencing second wave outbreaks of the virus.”

This could boost certain exports such as protective equipment and electronics but the effect will “likely be more than offset by generally weaker external demand,” he said.

Wu said that the pace of recovery is likely to slow in the last three months of the year, as credit to real estate and infrastructure investment decelerates.

BlackRock's Fink 'bearish' on emerging markets

  • ‘The risk premium that you’re going to have to demand to invest in the emerging markets is growing persistently’
NEW YORK: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that he believes emerging markets are on a downward slide as he sees strong macro trends weighing on the asset class.

“I am pretty bearish on the emerging world,” Fink said at an online event hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is taxing emerging economies and their health systems more than developed countries, deglobalization is hurting the commodity-dependent countries and the group is more sensitive to effects of climate change.

“When we talk about climate change, and we think that’s a big issue and a reallocation of capital,” Fink said, “part of that reallocation of capital is movement out of the emerging world.”

Outside these global macro trends, a lack of trust in EM governments is further hurting the asset class, the head of BlackRock said.

“We’re seeing a flip-flop of governments. 

“One government could raise a lot of debt, new government comes in and (there’s) different behaviors, different attitudes, and it doesn’t create any confidence for the debt holders,” Fink said.

“The risk premium that you’re going to have to demand to invest in the emerging markets is growing persistently.”

Following a sharp spike in March as COVID-19-related shutdowns spread all over the world, the rolling-year average premium demanded to hold EM debt rose to its highest in more than a decade.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager with almost $8 trillion under management.

Fink added that many emerging countries are going to have to restructure their debt and their leaders are not aware of who is holding the debt and how that affects a restructuring.

“I have had three or four conversations with leaders of different emerging countries . . . it’s like I’m telling them some facts from outer space,” Fink said.

