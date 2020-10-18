You are here

Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain

Al-Hilal beat Al-Ain 1-0 on Saturday at the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh. (SPA)
Al-Taawoun clash with visitors Al-Faisaly in Buraidah on Saturday. (SPA)
Al-Shabab beat Abha Club 1-0 in the opening match at the Prince Stadium Faisal bin Fahd in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ain 1-0 on Saturday at the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh. (SPA)
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ain 1-0 on Saturday at the King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh. (SPA)
Ali Khaled

Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain

  • A goal by defender Ali Al Bulaihi was enough to give Răzvan Lucescu’s team three points after their recent AFC Champions League exertions
Ali Khaled

Al-Hilal kicked off their defense of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) title with a narrow 1-0 win over promoted Al-Ain at King Saudi University Stadium in Riyadh, but the winners of a record 16th league title only last August had a far-from-easy ride against a team playing their first ever top flight match.

A goalless first half had seen Răzvan Lucescu’s team dominate the majority of the possession, and have a goal by Omar Kharbin ruled out for offside, while Al-Ain patiently sat back and looked to hit the champions on the break from one of their rare counterattacks. 

Al-Ain played commendably in the opening period and Niger international Amadou Moutari in particular stood out for the visitors as they worked diligently to keep a clean sheet against a team many expected to stroll to an easy opening day win.

However, with Al-Hilal clearly the fitter and more technically superior of the two teams, it was only a matter of time that Al-Ain’s defense would be breached.

The breakthrough came only three minutes into the second half, Ali Al-Bulaihi bundling in Sebastian Giovinco’s free-kick from close range. It looked like normal service would be resumed, but Al-Hilal, despite continuing to dominate, struggled to create too many clear cut openings.

On 75 minutes Lucescu introduced the trio of Jang Hyun-soo, Mohammed Al-Breik and the club’s French top goalscorer Bafétimbi Gomis (for Kharbin), and the latter had a chance to double the lead immediately but placed a very presentable chance just the wrong side of the post.

Strangely, that proved to be the prelude to Al-Ain’s best spell of the match, the team with barely any pre-season training to speak of finally throwing caution to the wind and ensuring that the champions would not close out the match with the ease they had been expecting.

But despite getting into a few promising attacking positions, Al-Ain failed to trouble Al-Hilal’s goal and the home team were glad to hear the final whistle.

“This for our fans, we miss them,” match-winner Al-Bulaihi said. “This was a very tough start, but we got the three points so we’re thankful.”

Al-Hilal had spent the latter part of the summer taking part in the AFC Champions League in Qatar, which meant several players were missing through injuries or were being rested.

“Though we missed some players, the replacement players are always ready to take their opportunities when they come,” Al-Bulaihi added. “We might miss two or three players, but we always play with the usual Al-Hilal character.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ashraf was pleased to help Al-Hilal to winning start after spending last season on loan at Al-Faisaly.

“We’re happy with our efforts and the first three points of the season,” he said. “We only trained for five days after returning from Qatar. Five days wasn’t enough, but thankfully in the end our efforts produced the result we wanted. If you win the first match, it gives you momentum going forward.”

“The loan to Al-Faisaly was so I could get more playing time,” Ashraf added. “It makes a big difference to play rather than sit on the sidelines. I feel I gained a lot from the experience and I’m glad to be back home. Today I’m glad to be one of the group who got the three points.”

Al-Ain’s Moroccan international Mohamed Nahiri admitted that his team knew exactly what to expect on their debut in the Saudi top flight.

“In truth we are very happy to be playing in the Saudi Professional League,” he said. “You can see the difference in standard here, playing against Al-Hilal is not easy. But we performed well and were up to the task, and hopefully we will make the Al-Ain’s fans proud.”

Earlier Al-Wehda overcame Al-Qadisiyah 2-1 in sensational style at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Dimitri Petratos and Ahmed Abdoh Jaber scoring in the 90th and 95th minute to break the resilience of the gallant visitors, who had taken the lead through a 31st minute penalty by Hassan Al-Amri.

In the other two matches of the opening day of the SPL season, Al-Shabab defeated Abha Club 1-0 thanks to a first half Makhete Diop goal; and Al-Taawoun and visitors Al-Faisaly shared the points after Iago Acevedo dos Santos’s goal for the home team was cancelled out by Igor Rossi Branco’s 80-minute strike. 

The remainder of match day one fixtures, which will take place on Sunday, will see Al-Nassr host Al-Fateh; Al-Ahli visit Al-Batin; Damac at home to Al-Raed; and Al-Ittihad hosting Al-Ettiofaq.

Liverpool denied derby win by VAR, Chelsea held in six-goal thriller

Updated 18 October 2020
AFP

Liverpool denied derby win by VAR, Chelsea held in six-goal thriller

  • Jurgen Klopp’s champions forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after Jordan Henderson’s late strike was chalked off for offside
Updated 18 October 2020
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool were denied a cathartic victory against Premier League leaders Everton by VAR and Chelsea drew 3-3 with Southampton on another day of breathless drama in the English top-flight on Saturday.
Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 as Pep Guardiola got the better of former assistant Mikel Arteta, while misfiring Manchester United prepared to take on Newcastle in the late kick-off.
Jurgen Klopp’s champions were desperate to atone for their 7-2 mauling against Aston Villa before the international break but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after Jordan Henderson’s late strike was chalked off for offside.
Everton, who have not beaten Liverpool since 2010, remain three points clear of their Merseyside rivals at the top of the table after a number of controversial calls went their way at Goodison Park.
But Klopp was mystified that Henderson’s potential winner in added time against 10-man Everton was ruled out for a barely perceptible offside decision against Sadio Mane.
He was also at a loss to explain how Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had not been dismissed and had not conceded an early penalty for a knee-high challenge on Virgil van Dijk.
“There were a number of big moments in the game,” said a baffled Klopp. “The only situation I saw back is the Henderson goal and I didn’t see offside. The picture I saw is no offside, but it was offside because somebody decided it.”
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with his side’s performance, even though they were denied a fifth straight Premier League win.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, fist bumps Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park stadium, in Liverpool, England, on Oct. 17, 2020. (Peter Byrne/Pool via AP)

“We competed with them,” he said. “We were 1-0 down and equalized, 2-1 down and equalized. It was a good test and I have a good feeling.
“To know we can compete with the champions of the last season it gives us more confidence for the future.”
Sadio Mane, who missed the Villa Park mauling after testing positive for coronavirus, put Liverpool ahead in the third minute.
But the pivotal moment in the match came when Van Dijk was on the receiving end of a dangerous late lunge from Pickford inside the box minutes later.
However, no penalty was awarded after a VAR review because Van Dijk had been marginally offside and Pickford was lucky to avoid a red card.
The Dutchman was substituted and his towering presence was missed at the other end as Michael Keane equalized in the 19th minute.
Mohamed Salah put Liverpool back in front 18 minutes from time but Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 10th goal of the season to pull Everton level again.
Richarlison was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Thiago Alcantara in the 90th minute and Everton were grateful for the intervention of VAR in the final seconds.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in London on Oct. 17, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's collapse
Chelsea looked to be in total control after cruising into a 2-0 lead against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of new signing Timo Werner’s first Premier League goals.
But a goal from Danny Ings shortly before half-time and a second-half strike from Che Adams wiped out their lead.
Frank Lampard’s side rallied immediately to regain the lead, Werner teeing up Kai Havertz for a neat dinked finish to make it 3-2.
But Southampton were not to be denied and Jannik Vestergaard bludgeoned home an added-time equalizer for Saints from a free-kick that Chelsea failed to clear.
Lampard said his side had to tighten up at the back after conceding three goals for the second time this season.
“We are seeing lots of goals across the league and no manager is happy” he said.
“I don’t know why it is. There are attacking players in this league and maybe pre-season and lack of working time plays a part. But we have to get better at it.”
City returned to winning ways after an indifferent start to the season, courtesy of a first-half goal from Raheem Sterling.
Aguero drove forward and fed Phil Foden on the left, with the England midfielder cutting in to shoot. Bernd Leno could only parry his effort, which fell kindly for Sterling to sidefoot home.

