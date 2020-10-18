You are here

  • Home
  • Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

The Irish government rejected a recommendation by health chiefs two weeks ago to jump Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 curbs, and instead tightened restrictions in a varied regional approach. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4azs

Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

  • On Saturday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases recorded in a single day for the fourth time in the space of a week
Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

DUBLIN: Ireland will bring in “decisive” nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Sunday.
The government rejected a recommendation by health chiefs two weeks ago to jump Level 5, the highest level of COVID-19 curbs, and instead tightened restrictions in a varied regional approach that Harris said was no longer sufficient.
On Saturday, Ireland broke its record for the number of cases recorded in a single day for the fourth time in the space of a week, bringing cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days to 232, the 12th highest rate among the 31 countries monitored by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
“The government will act tomorrow, the action will be decisive and it will be nationwide action,” Harris, who was the health minister during one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns from the end of March to mid-May, told national broadcaster RTE.
“Tomorrow we will have to bring in more restrictions. Level 3 has not worked ... I don’t want to be pedantic about the phrase lockdown but I don’t think that’s exactly where we’re going but there will certainly be more restrictions.”
The government moved three counties on its open border with Northern Ireland, which is harder hit by COVID-19, to Level 4 of its five-step framework on Wednesday and banned most visits to homes across the country. The other 23 counties are on Level 3, which bans all indoor restaurant dining.
Under Level 4, only essential retail can stay open, although the government has broadened that category since March. Under level 5, people would be asked to stay at home, other than to exercise within 5 km, and restaurants can only operate a take away and delivery service.
“In relation to businesses, we’re trying to get the balance right here. We want to keep as much open as we can but we can’t prolong the inevitable either ... What government is trying to do is try to find that landing spot,” Harris said.

Topics: Ireland Coronavirus

Related

World
Ireland bans large gatherings until end of August
Business & Economy
Gradual Irish economic recovery has begun, finance minster says

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Ersin Tatar, prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, won a presidential election runoff on Sunday with 51.74% of votes, said Narin Ferdi Sefik, head of the electoral board.
Tatar, 60, was facing Mustafa Akinci, the 72-year-old incumbent president, who received 48.26% after all votes were counted.
Tatar supports separate sovereign administrations on the island, while Akinci wants to work to reunite the island, which split after a Turkish invasion in 1974 in response to a brief Greek-inspired coup.
Only Turkey recognizes Northern Cyprus as an independent state. As well as having an impact on inter-island talks, the result of Northern Cyprus’ election may influence negotiations over contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean, which has Turkey at odds with Greece and Cyprus.
Earlier this month, Tatar, speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Northern Cyprus was reopening part of the beachfront of a resort abandoned for 46 years, a move that could hurt efforts to revive dispute settlement talks.
The president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, called the move illegal.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces royal decrees
Egypt to launch 691 green projects in 2021
Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote
Saudi Arabia reopens Rawdah for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque
French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.