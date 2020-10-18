You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrf2r

Updated 11 sec ago
DAOUD KUTTAB 

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

  • Erekat, 65, was taken on a stretcher from his home in Jericho into an Israeli ambulance
Updated 11 sec ago
DAOUD KUTTAB 

AMMAN: Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in West Jerusalem on Sunday after his COVID-19 infection suddenly worsened. 

Erekat, 65, secretary of the PLO’s executive committee, is being treated in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, where his condition was described as serious but stable.
“He arrived in serious condition and needed support and high doses of oxygen,” the hospital said.
Earlier, Erekat had been carried to the Israeli ambulance on a stretcher from his home in the Khadiwey neighborhood of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. He was accompanied to the hospital by his son Ali and daughters Dalal and Salam, who is a doctor.

“Thank God, my father’s health is stable. He needs special medical care for lung transplanted patients, thank you for your prayers, may God protect us all,” Dalal said later on Twitter.

Erekat had a lung transplant in a US hospital in 2017. Family and friends were worried about his low-level immunity because of the surgery. He tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago.

Arsen Ostrovsky, a lawyer and political analyst in Israel, accused Erekat of hypocrisy for being treated in an Israeli hospital while the Palestinian Authority prevented ordinary Palestinians from doing so.

Palestinian officials dismissed the criticism as offensive and unjustified. “International law including the Hague and Geneva conventions requires an occupying power to provide medical support to the population under its control,” one said.

Erekat has been one of the most high-profile faces of the Palestinian leadership for decades, especially to international audiences. He is one of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s most senior advisers, and also held top positions under Yasser Arafat.

Topics: Saeb Erekat PLO Palestinian COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Saeb Erekat says Israelis and Americans were informed of Palestinian decision
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister stresses bringing Israel, Palestinians into talks

Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 weekly flights

Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 weekly flights

  • The flights will run between Israel's Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi
  • Theel-a deal will be signed at Ben Gurion airport and flights are expected to begin within weeks
Updated 18 October 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates will a sign a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Israel's Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel's Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.
The agreement, which also allows unlimited charter flights to a smaller airport in southern Israel and 10 weekly cargo flights, comes after Israel and UAE agreed to normalize relations.
The aviation deal will be signed at Ben Gurion airport and flights are expected to begin within weeks, the ministry said.

 

Topics: UAE Israel UAE-Israel relations

Related

Middle-East
Israeli parliament backs UAE, Bahrain normalization deals
Middle-East
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Latest updates

Destiny by design: COVID-19 a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Pakistani truck artist
Bollywood looks to rewrite script after low turnout at reopened cinemas
Saudi Arabia restructures Council of Senior Scholars, Shoura Council and Supreme Court
Egypt to launch 691 green projects in 2021
Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.