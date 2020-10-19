You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

Short Url

https://arab.news/4uunk

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

  • Two Chinese diplomats stormed into a Taiwanese reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taipei says
  • Violence ensued after the hosts tried to prevent the intruders from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat suffered a head injury
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese diplomat ended up in hospital in Fiji this month after two Chinese diplomats stormed into a reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Monday, in an unusual escalation of tensions.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has recently ramped up pressure on Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty, including sending fighter jets near the democratically-run island.
The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two, where Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations with four countries, though not Fiji. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right to full ties with foreign countries.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 8 at a Taiwan national day reception organized by Taiwan’s representative office in Fiji, where two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way in to take pictures and collect information on who was attending.
Violence ensued after Taiwanese diplomats tried to prevent them from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat was sent to hospital with a head injury, the ministry said.
Fiji police forced the Chinese diplomats from the venue, who later said it was them who were attacked by Taiwanese diplomats, the ministry added.
Neither China nor Fiji’s foreign ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.
Speaking in parliament, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Tseng said: “We are still looking at whether this represents common behavior or was an isolated incident. But we condemn these irrational acts by the Chinese diplomats.”
Larry Tseng, the head of the ministry’s East Asia and Pacific affairs department, said the Chinese were trying to work out whether any Fijian politicians were present at the event.
There were injuries on both sides in the “pushing and shoving” that took place between the Chinese and Taiwanese diplomats, he added. 

Topics: Fiji China-Taiwan row

Related

Special
World
Poster child of defiance: India’s BJP ignores China’s warning on Taiwan
World
Canadian warship sails near Taiwan at time of heightened China tension

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

  • The demonstrations were held to mark last year's mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured 
Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

SANTIAGO, Chile: Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervor through the evening. Many touted signs and rainbow colored homemade banners calling for a “yes” vote next Sunday in a referendum over whether to scrap the country’s dictatorship-era Constitution, a key demand of the 2019 protests.
The demonstrations, while largely peaceful early on, were marred by increasing incidents of violence, looting of supermarkets and clashes with police across the capital later in the day. Fire truck sirens, burning barricades on roadways and fireworks on downtown streets added to a sense of chaos in some neighborhoods.
Interior Minister Victor Perez spoke late in the evening, praising the early, peaceful rallies while blasting the late-night mayhem. He called on Chileans to settle their differences by voting in the upcoming Oct. 25 constitutional referendum.
“Those who carry out these acts of violence do not want Chileans to solve our problems through democratic means,” Perez told reporters, vowing to punish those who crossed the line Sunday.
Early in the day, an angry mob jeered and threatened a Communist Party mayor. Later, masked individuals firebombed a police headquarters and church. Vandals attacked another Santiago church in the early evening, setting its spire aflame and choking side streets with smoke.
More than 15 metro stations were temporarily closed amid the unrest. Police fired tear gas and water cannons in skirmishes with sometimes violent, hooded and masked people.
Last year’s protests, which began Oct. 18, raged until mid-December as Chileans gathered nationwide to call for reforms to the pension, health care and education systems. Rioting and looting resulted in billions of dollars in damage and losses to the country’s businesses and infrastructure. The unrest saw the military take to the streets for the first time since the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet.
Police estimated that Sunday’s rally in Santiago attracted around 25,000 people by 6 p.m., far smaller than the largest protests of 2019.
In the past few days, small-scale demonstrations and isolated incidents of violence have nonetheless resurfaced in Chile, as the capital’s 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most demonstrators on Sunday wore masks, but many could be seen in tight groups, raising concerns about a potential health risk.

Topics: Chile

Related

World
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near coast of Northern Chile
World
Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID-19 onslaught

Latest updates

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW
What We Are Reading Today: Counting by Eugenia Cheng
Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.