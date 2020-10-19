You are here

  US military defends air strikes that Taliban says violate troop pact

A US drone lands in one of Afghanistan’s airports on this Oct. 2, 2015 photo. (AFP)
KABUL: The US military defended on Sunday its air strikes against Taliban fighters last week, as the insurgent group accused Washington of violating a signed agreement.
The Taliban launched a major offensive in the southern province of Helmand in a bid to take its capital, prompting US air strikes in support of Afghan security forces, which were being overrun.
“American forces have violated the Doha agreement in various forms by carrying out excessive air strikes following the new developments in Helmand,” Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi said in a statement.
The US-Taliban pact, signed in Doha, provides for foreign forces to leave Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees and a pledge from the insurgents to sit down with the Afghan government to find a peaceful settlement to decades of war.
Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the US forces, denied that the strikes violated the deal.
“The entire world has witnessed the Taliban’s offensive operations in Helmand – attacks which injured and displaced thousands of innocent Afghan civilians,” Leggett said on Twitter, reiterating a call for “all sides” to reduce violence.
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who met the Taliban last week in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to agree to a ‘reset’ of their commitments, said violence was still too high.
“Unfounded charges of violations and inflammatory rhetoric do not advance peace,” he said on Twitter on Monday, urging strict adherence to the troop withdrawal deal and a gradual easing of violence.
While last week’s major fighting in Helmand has simmered down, violence elsewhere continues.
Since Saturday, Taliban clashes with security forces in several districts of northeastern Badakhshan, including its capital of Faizabad, have killed at least four of the forces.
Talks between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators began last month in Doha, but the process has only moved slowly, while violence escalated, a factor diplomats and officials have said is sapping the trust needed for negotiations to succeed.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji

  • Two Chinese diplomats stormed into a Taiwanese reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taipei says
  • Violence ensued after the hosts tried to prevent the intruders from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat suffered a head injury
Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese diplomat ended up in hospital in Fiji this month after two Chinese diplomats stormed into a reception trying to gather information on who was attending, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Monday, in an unusual escalation of tensions.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has recently ramped up pressure on Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty, including sending fighter jets near the democratically-run island.
The Pacific is a major source of competition between the two, where Taiwan has formal diplomatic relations with four countries, though not Fiji. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces, with no right to full ties with foreign countries.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 8 at a Taiwan national day reception organized by Taiwan’s representative office in Fiji, where two Chinese diplomats tried to force their way in to take pictures and collect information on who was attending.
Violence ensued after Taiwanese diplomats tried to prevent them from entering, and a Taiwanese diplomat was sent to hospital with a head injury, the ministry said.
Fiji police forced the Chinese diplomats from the venue, who later said it was them who were attacked by Taiwanese diplomats, the ministry added.
Neither China nor Fiji’s foreign ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.
Speaking in parliament, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Tseng said: “We are still looking at whether this represents common behavior or was an isolated incident. But we condemn these irrational acts by the Chinese diplomats.”
Larry Tseng, the head of the ministry’s East Asia and Pacific affairs department, said the Chinese were trying to work out whether any Fijian politicians were present at the event.
There were injuries on both sides in the “pushing and shoving” that took place between the Chinese and Taiwanese diplomats, he added. 

Topics: Fiji China-Taiwan row

