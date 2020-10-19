Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

MANILA: The Philippines recorded on Monday 2,638 new coronavirus infections and 26 additional deaths.
The Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases had climbed to 359,169, while its death toll had risen to 6,675, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Total recoveries had increased to 310,303, it said.
