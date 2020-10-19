You are here

Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

The country's death toll had risen to 6,675, the health ministry said in a bulletin. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases had climbed to 359,169
MANILA: The Philippines recorded on Monday 2,638 new coronavirus infections and 26 additional deaths.
The Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases had climbed to 359,169, while its death toll had risen to 6,675, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Total recoveries had increased to 310,303, it said.

Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982

Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982

  • Authorities reported 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,366
MOSCOW: Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases surged to a new record high of 15,982 on Monday, including 5,376 in the capital Moscow, pushing the national case total to 1,415,316 since the pandemic began.
Authorities reported 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,366.

