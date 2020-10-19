French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient -office

You are here

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 28, 2020, French President's wife Brigitte Macron takes off her face mask after a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AFP)
  • Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days
PARIS: French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron's office said on Monday.
"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.
"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."

Topics: France Coronavirus First Lady Brigitte Macron

  • At least 860 men were killed by firing squads, mostly between December 1946 and April 1947 in Sulawesi
  • Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized for “excessive violence” during the former colony’s fight for independence
THE HAGUE: The Dutch government said Monday it will pay a lump sum of 5,000 euros to children of all men executed by colonial troops during Indonesia’s independence war in the late 1940s.
The announcement follows a court ruling earlier this year which ordered the state to compensate widows and children of 11 men killed in Indonesia’s southern Sulawesi between 1946 and 1947.
Dutch judges previously also slapped down arguments by the state claiming the violence committed during Indonesia’s independence struggle from its former colonial master were bound by a statute of limitations.
“Children who can prove that their father was a victim of summary execution as described... are eligible for compensation,” Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said.
The compensation amounted to 5000 euro ($5,900), the two ministers said in a letter to parliament.
However, those claiming compensation needed to conform to a set of criteria including proof that the parent had indeed been killed in a documented execution and proof of paternity through identity papers.
Dutch courts are hearing several other cases of relatives asking for compensation for atrocities committed by Dutch colonial troops during so-called cleansing actions to root out Indonesian freedom fighters.
At least 860 men were killed by firing squads, mostly between December 1946 and April 1947 in Sulawesi, then called Celebes.
The Dutch government apologized in 2013 for the killings carried out by its colonial army and announced compensation to the widows of those who died.
Early this year Dutch King Willem-Alexander also apologized — the first by a Dutch monarch — for “excessive violence” during the former colony’s fight for independence.
Indonesia declared independence on August 17, 1945 following a brief wartime occupation by the Japanese and several hundred years as a Dutch colony.

Topics: Indonesia The Netherlands King Willem-Alexander

