Saudi Arabia to launch national strategy at AI summit

Dr. Abdullah Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

  • The summit will see 141 participating countries exchange insights and plan a new way to use AI for the good of humanity
RIYADH: The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit “AI for the Good of Humanity” will begin on Wednesday in Riyadh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the summit will be held virtually as part of the precautionary measures announced by the Saudi government amid the pandemic. A national strategy for data and AI in Saudi Arabia, recently approved by King Salman, will also be launched at the event.
Dr. Abdullah Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, SDAIA president, said: “We are ready to lead a knowledge-based economy. I hope that Riyadh will be a hub for AI.”
He said the summit will be held annually and consolidate the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in AI.
The summit will see 141 participating countries exchange insights and plan a new way to use AI for the good of humanity. Fifty-one experts will share their views on the subject. A total of 7,375 delegates have registered to take part in the event.
Sri Ambati, founder and CEO of H20.ai, South African Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology President Dr. Tony Chan, Rwanda Information Society Authority CEO Innocent B. Muhizi and Dan Brennan, vice president of business operations at BakerHugesC3.ai will be among the speakers at the global summit.
Global AI agreements and partnerships will be announced as well as the winners of the AI Artathon competition and NEOM Challenge.
The event will open with a keynote speech delivered by the SDAIA president on behalf of the crown prince.

 

Saudi health minister promises to procure tested vaccine

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (AP)
  • COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Monday said the Kingdom will procure vaccine for the novel coronavirus once it is confirmed to be safe and effective.

He said research on the vaccine is underway in a number of countries and the Saudi health authorities are following the developments.
The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to decline in the Kingdom with the recovery rate from the illness rising to 96 percent. The minister attributed the decline on the “commitment to health precautions.”
“I also thank my fellow health practitioners for their wonderful efforts,” Al-Rabiah said.
Commenting on the second and stronger wave of COVID-19 in some countries, he said it was due to a lack of “commitment to social distancing” and failure to wear masks and taking other precautions.
He ruled out any leniency on part of the government in its fight against the virus. The minister said it is necessary to abide by precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday.

• With 16 new fatalities, the virus-related death toll has risen to 5,201.

“We (all) are in one boat, and the failure of some affects everyone, so we must work together” to check the spread of the virus.
He also advised people who show COVID-19 symptoms to visit Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
“Appointments can be made through the ministry’s Sehaty app, and anyone who has any questions or wants to consult a doctor can call 937,” the minister said.
Saudi Arabia recorded 381 new infections on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 348,583 since the beginning of the outbreak in the Kingdom.
The Health Ministry said 16 more people died due to complications caused by the virus raising the death toll to 5,201. The ministry also reported 357 new recoveries. The total number of recovered cases has now increased to 328,895.

 

