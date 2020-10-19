Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 launches job portal

You are here

Updated 20 October 2020
  • This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those interested in advancing their careers and enhancing their resumes
JEDDAH: The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced the launch of its online recruitment platform on Monday.
The platform offers jobs in different fields such as customer services, crowd management, VIP and protocol, health and safety and tour guides.
It will continue operations throughout Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to run from October 2021 to March 2022.
Highlighting the importance of recruiting professionals across key sectors, Khawlah Alsaadoon, head of public operations at the Saudi pavilion, said: “We are delighted to launch our online employment platform. It will offer talented and qualified male and female professionals an extraordinary opportunity. This event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those interested in advancing their careers and enhancing their resumes.”
Those interested in joining the team at the Saudi pavilion can either visit https://www.ksaexpo2020dubai.com/joinus or apply via the Saudi pavilion’s LinkedIn page at KSAExpo2020. For any inquiries, applicants can also send an email to [email protected].
 

