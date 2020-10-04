You are here

Search is on for volunteers at Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai symbolizes the Kingdom’s ‘welcoming character, long heritage and unlimited drive.’ (Expo 2020 Dubai)
DUBAI: The search is on for volunteers for the Saudi Arabia pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will now be held from October next year until March 2022.

The pavilion, which will be manned by about 1,000 Saudi volunteers chosen for the expo, is expected to draw millions of visitors to exhibits showcasing the treasures and wonders of Saudi Arabia, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

“The volunteers will serve as cultural ambassadors for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through this unique initiative, we aim to showcase the country’s talented Saudi citizens to the world,” Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Yabis, Commissioner-General and Project Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said in a statement.

“With its focus on the youth, who are the agents of change, the initiative will significantly advance our efforts to tell the story of a transformational Kingdom.”

Emirates Foundation has partnered with the Saudi Arabia pavilion to offer “Saudi nationals, both men and women, from 18 years and above, a chance to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”

“Building youth capacities and supporting young people in discovering and developing their talents and skills with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and volunteering is integral to our mission. To do so for an event as momentous as Expo 2020 Dubai is particularly rewarding,” Ahmed Talib Al-Shamsi, acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, said.

