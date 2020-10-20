You are here

  • Home
  • Ice cream sales deliver cool quarter for Saudi Arabia’s Sadafco

Ice cream sales deliver cool quarter for Saudi Arabia’s Sadafco

Sadafco said that the tripling of value added tax in the Kingdom had a significant impact on shopping basket cost. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jkm2

Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

Ice cream sales deliver cool quarter for Saudi Arabia’s Sadafco

  • Second-quarter net profit rose 7.9 percent to $18.7 million
Updated 20 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Ice cream sales helped to boost earnings at Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff (Sadafco) in the second-quarter as the food processor maintained its market share in the Kingdom.

Second-quarter net profit rose 7.9 percent to $18.7 million (SR70.2 million) compared with a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Food companies worldwide have had mixed fortunes this year as lockdowns helped to boost sales across many product lines while logistical problems hampered attempts to satisfy customer demand.

Sadafco said sales of both ice cream and consumer milk rose 2 percent over the quarter while tomato paste sales jumped by 15 percent. Its gross profit margins were broadly in line with a year earlier at 33 percent.

“Our performance this quarter and this period continues to strengthen over last year,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, it said that the tripling of value added tax (VAT) in the Kingdom had a significant impact on shopping basket cost.

Sadafco is expanding operations in Saudi Arabia with the construction of a new ice cream factory and the planned acquisition of Horizon Food Factory.

It currently operates two factories in Jeddah and another in Dammam.

Topics: SADAFCO

Related

Corporate News
How SADAFCO weathered the COVID-19 crisis
Corporate News
SADAFCO launches new calcium-enriched milk for stronger bones

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

  • European governments have been reviewing the role of Chinese companies in building their networks
  • Sweden’s security service called China ‘one of the biggest threats against Sweden’
Updated 20 October 2020
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from China’s Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.
The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) said auctions the setting of the license conditions followed assessments by the Swedish Armed Forces and security service.
European governments have been reviewing the role of Chinese companies in building their networks following pressure from the United States, which says they pose a security threat because, among other concerns, Chinese companies and citizens must by law aid the state in intelligence gathering.
Sweden’s security service called China “one of the biggest threats against Sweden.”
The United Kingdom in July ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by 2027, becoming one of the first European countries to do so.
Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision by Sweden, home to Ericsson, one of Europe’s leading telecoms equipment suppliers.
“The ban leaves network operators with less options and risks slowing the rollout of 5G in markets where competition is reduced,” said Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight.
The ban is likely to benefit rival telecom equipment makers Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia.
PTS said companies taking part in the auction must remove Huawei and ZTE gear from existing central functions by Jan. 1, 2025.
The regulator defined central functions as equipment used to build the radio access network, the transmission network, the core network and the service and maintenance of the network.
PTS said the license conditions were decided to address the assessments made by the armed forces and security service.
It has approved the participation of Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sverige and Teracom in the planned spectrum auction of 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz, key bands crucial for the rollout of 5G.
Tele2 and Telenor will participate together as Net4Mobility to secure spectrum for a joint nationwide 5G network.
Tele2, which uses Huawei equipment in its network, which had earlier called Huawei an important vendor, said the PTS decision “does not change our plans substantially.”
“We may have to phase different costs differently between years to meet security conditions on time,” a spokesman told Reuters.
The 5G spectrum auction was originally planned for early 2020, but last year PTS said it would delay the auction due to a security review. PTS announced in April this year that the auction would begin in November.

Topics: Sweden Huawei ZTE

Related

Business & Economy
Huawei chairman urges US to reconsider ‘attack’ on global supply chain
Business & Economy
UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks: Nikkei

Latest updates

Spotify unveils top 5 most streamed K-Pop acts in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Iran breaks its record for most new coronavirus cases in one day
Duterte: Hold me responsible for killings in Philippines’ drug crackdown
Regional brands join the fight against breast cancer
First UAE delegation lands in Israel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.