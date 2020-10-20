You are here

Struggling to find olive-toned concealer? This new Dubai-based label has you covered

The brand launched with a range of five concealers specifically for olive skintones. Supplied
Updated 18 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: In the world of makeup, olive skin is described as having neutral or yellow undertones with a greenish hue, hence the name “olive.” Though genetically blessed with a year-round tan, finding suitable makeup shades can pose as a challenge to many women with an olive complexion.

Despite the efforts of many major brands to incorporate more shades into their cosmetic lines, most commercial products available on the market are still generally geared towards Euro-centric skin tones. This is why Dubai-based makeup artist Fizah Pasha launched Brulee Beauty, a cosmetics brand created specifically for olive skin-toned women. 

“I noticed a gap in the market for a mid-luxury brand that catered specifically to the yellow undertone,” Pasha told Arab News. “It ignited my passion to cater to an underrepresented segment of the market,” she added.




Brulee Beauty is a. new cosmetics brand created specifically for olive skin-toned women. Supplied

“I had clients that had a yellow undertone and finding the right concealer for this specific skin tone proved very difficult,” she stated, adding, “I would always need to mix two or three concealers to get the right one for my clients as well as myself. This is how I started thinking of creating my own makeup line.”

Brulee, which is a caramelized sugar that is golden in color, launched this summer with a collection of five concealers ranging from lighter to darker shades that are suitable for women with golden undertones. 

“It’s important for concealers to match your skin and undertone as your complexion can appear to be ashy and grey if you’re using the wrong color,” explained the makeup artist.




The brand launched this summer with a collection of five concealers ranging from lighter to darker shades. Supplied

As there are standard pigments that are typically on the orange and pink spectrum, it took Pasha two years of extensive research to create a product she was satisfied with. The result:  A high-coverage formula that conceals, brightens and blurs in one swipe.  Each concealer boasts nourishing ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate and vitamin E to help plump the skin as well as provide deep hydration. 

Pasha also revealed that she has plans to further expand her brand to include a whole range of products, in addition to concealers, that will cater to women with yellow and golden undertones. “Inclusivity in makeup is important,” she mused. “Every skin tone should be seen and kept in mind when creating products.”

Brulee Beauty can be purchased online.

DUBAI: In an act of solidarity with Lebanon’s villagers, farmers and local artisans, a group of innovative Lebanese graduates are operating an online platform that provides a wide array of their homemade products and crafts to those residing mainly in Beirut, as well as other cities across the country. 

At a time when a number of businesses were closing down, “From the Villages” was born from the COVID-19 lockdown in May. It all started through a fateful conversation between a few individuals who wanted to share good quality produce and foods from their southern, fertile village of Deir Mimas with others.

“Because people in their villages don’t find markets to sell (at), we thought why don’t we sell this food online?” the e-platform’s managing partner Hani Touma told Arab News. “By using technology and having a platform, they can sell their products and reach a wider range of customers.” 

The team designed their website and launched a couple of days later, with a few available items. Today, its offerings have expanded and clients can access a variety of 25 product categories, which include herbs, dairies, jams, olives, syrups, distillates, soaps and pottery. An eco-friendly project, all of the products are minimally packaged and locally made by nearly 50 artisans and farmers, living in 20 villages, mostly from the south.  

“We’re working with real household people,” said Touma. “Some of the ladies that we work with are 60, 70 years old and this is their only job. It started as a fun project and now it’s growing. We’re helping a lot of the suppliers and they’re having regular income, although it’s going up and down because of the economic situation in Lebanon.” 

Prior to the spread of COVID-19, Lebanon was already suffering from decades-long mismanagement and a financial crisis, in which citizens couldn’t access their bank savings, unemployment and inflation spiked and the Lebanese Lira devalued exponentially. 

In addition, Lebanon stands far from its full potential when it comes to local agricultural production as it imports more than 80 percent of its food items. The efforts of Touma, his business partner Sari Hawa, along with their tightly knit team of experts, are amongst the latest aiming to cultivate a culture of homegrown food concepts through grassroots initiatives.  

“Now, even the products imported have started to be missing from the supermarkets,” explained Touma. “I think this was why ‘From the Villages’ grew very fast, because people were not able to find some of their food – like jams, for example. They were all imported from outside. But now, you have a local product available directly at your doorstep.”

Following the deadly Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, the “From the Villages” team suspended operations for a month and is currently slowly picking up again by carrying out deliveries twice per week. “Everything is working against us,” said Touma, “but we’re trying to stay on the ground and fix everything.” 

