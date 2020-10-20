Struggling to find olive-toned concealer? This new Dubai-based label has you covered

DUBAI: In the world of makeup, olive skin is described as having neutral or yellow undertones with a greenish hue, hence the name “olive.” Though genetically blessed with a year-round tan, finding suitable makeup shades can pose as a challenge to many women with an olive complexion.

Despite the efforts of many major brands to incorporate more shades into their cosmetic lines, most commercial products available on the market are still generally geared towards Euro-centric skin tones. This is why Dubai-based makeup artist Fizah Pasha launched Brulee Beauty, a cosmetics brand created specifically for olive skin-toned women.

"I noticed a gap in the market for a mid-luxury brand that catered specifically to the yellow undertone," Pasha told Arab News. "It ignited my passion to cater to an underrepresented segment of the market," she added.







Brulee Beauty is a. new cosmetics brand created specifically for olive skin-toned women.



“I had clients that had a yellow undertone and finding the right concealer for this specific skin tone proved very difficult,” she stated, adding, “I would always need to mix two or three concealers to get the right one for my clients as well as myself. This is how I started thinking of creating my own makeup line.”

Brulee, which is a caramelized sugar that is golden in color, launched this summer with a collection of five concealers ranging from lighter to darker shades that are suitable for women with golden undertones.

"It's important for concealers to match your skin and undertone as your complexion can appear to be ashy and grey if you're using the wrong color," explained the makeup artist.







The brand launched this summer with a collection of five concealers ranging from lighter to darker shades.



As there are standard pigments that are typically on the orange and pink spectrum, it took Pasha two years of extensive research to create a product she was satisfied with. The result: A high-coverage formula that conceals, brightens and blurs in one swipe. Each concealer boasts nourishing ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate and vitamin E to help plump the skin as well as provide deep hydration.

Pasha also revealed that she has plans to further expand her brand to include a whole range of products, in addition to concealers, that will cater to women with yellow and golden undertones. “Inclusivity in makeup is important,” she mused. “Every skin tone should be seen and kept in mind when creating products.”

