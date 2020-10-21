You are here

Philippines allows non-essential foreign travel for nationals

The Philippine overnment has gradually eased restrictions on international and domestic travel as part of efforts to bolster the economy. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

  Government gradually eases restrictions on international and domestic travel as part of efforts to bolster the economy
AP

MANILA: The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos, but the immigration bureau says the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure.
The government has gradually eased restrictions on international and domestic travel as part of efforts to bolster the economy, which slipped into recession in the second quarter following months of lockdown and quarantine to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelers to other countries are required to show confirmed roundtrip tickets, travel and health insurance, a declaration acknowledging the risks of travel and trip delays and a medical test within 24 hours of departure that clears them of COVID-19.
Aside from tedious pre-departure requirements, many countries still restrict the entry of travelers from nations with high number of coronavirus infections, including the Philippines. The Department of Health has reported more than 360,000 confirmed cases, the second-highest in Southeast Asia, with at least 6,690 deaths.

Czech Republic reports 11,984 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally

Reuters

  • The number of people who died of the COVID-19 disease rose to 1,619
  • The government is to meet at an extraordinary session at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) to discuss the epidemiological situation
Reuters

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 11,984 new cases of coronavirus for Oct. 20, the highest daily tally on record, as the country is struggling with a surge in recent weeks.
The number of people who died of the COVID-19 disease rose to 1,619 from 1,513 over the past 24 hours in the country of 10.7 million, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The data on casualties are being assigned to a number of previous days as reports come in with a delay.
The government is to meet at an extraordinary session at 8:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) to discuss the epidemiological situation. Health Minister Roman Prymula had hinted on Tuesday that tougher anti-epidemic measures were on the way.

