Russia hopes to supply Philippines with 'Sputnik-V' COVID-19 vaccine by year's end

Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against COVID-19 will soon be made available in the Philippines. (REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against COVID-19 will soon be made available in the Philippines. (REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Updated 15 October 2020
Ellie Aben

  • If joint clinical trials are successful, Russia wants to share its technology with the Philippines and start local production of the Sputnik V vaccine
  • President Rodrigo Duterte says the Philippines plans to inoculate its entire 113 million population against the coronavirus
MANILA: Moscow hopes to supply the Philippines with the Russian COVID-19 vaccine by the year’s end if joint clinical trials prove successful, Russia’s ambassador to Manila, Igor Khovaev, told Arab News.

Touted as the world’s first, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, known by the tradename Sputnik V, was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health in August and approved for distribution in Russia despite international criticism that it had only been tested in a small number of people during Phase 1-2 trials. The Phase 3 trial has yet to be conducted.

“We hope to launch these trials this November. We hope so. We Russians, we are ready to move forward as fast as it’s acceptable for the Philippine side,” Khovaev told Arab News in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

“If the results of (the) joint clinical trials Phase 3 are positive, the supply of Russian vaccine (in the Philippines) can start by the end of this year,” he said, adding that the Philippines and Russia are also in talks for a potential bilateral partnership in the local production of the vaccine.

“I believe that we are on the right track. Everything is now under consideration in the (Philippine) Department of Science and Technology (DOST). So, we maintain close contacts with your DOST, and DOST also maintains close contact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the only Russian state-run institution which is responsible for distribution and production of the Russian vaccine,” the ambassador said.

“We provided your DOST with a bulk of information about the results of those clinical trials ... As for the final Phase 3, these trials should be conducted here on Philippines soil,” Khovaev said.

“It’s important because we fully understand that there are some people who can have doubts regarding the safety and efficiency of the Russian vaccine. And we believe that the best way to get rid of these doubts is to do joint clinical trials.”

According to the ambassador, the DOST had assured Russia that there would be at least 1,000 Filipino volunteers for the joint Phase 3 tests.

“If everything is OK, then after that we’ll be able to start discussing joint manufacturing. Because we are ready to share our technology with you Filipinos,” the envoy said.

In September, the DOST engaged with RDIF Senior Vice President Alexander Zhuravlev, who presented the Sputnik V vaccine to Philippine officials. Russia and the Philippines have already agreed to conduct the vaccine’s Phase 3 clinical trials, which were initially expected to take place from October 2020 to March 2021.

In a televised address on Wednesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte said that the Philippines would likely source COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China, both of which had submitted applications to conduct clinical trials in the country.

He added that he wanted all 113 million Philippine citizens to be immunized against the disease.

As of Thursday, nearly 348,700 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the Philippines, with 6,497 related deaths.

“All should have the vaccine without exception,” Duterte said, adding that Russia had pledged to build a pharmaceutical facility in the country.

Before the address, the president met Khovaev, who is soon ending his over five-year term in the Philippines.

“I just had a talk with the ambassador of Russia, the outgoing, and we had a serious one-on-one talk and they said that Russia is coming in,” Duterte said.

“They want to establish a pharmaceutical plant and their vaccine will also be made here.”

Topics: Philippines

Canadian police identify man who killed girl 36 years ago

wrongful conviction
Updated 20 min 58 sec ago
AP

  • Guy Paul Morin was sentenced to life, but his conviction was overturned in 1995 based on DNA technology
  • Calvin Hoover, who was identified as the rapist-killer through DNA, died in 2015
TORONTO: Canadian police announced Thursday that they have identified the person who killed a 9-year-old girl 36 years ago — a slaying for which another man was wrongly convicted in a case that drew national attention.
Toronto Police said that Calvin Hoover was identified through DNA. He died in 2015. He was 28 years old at the time of the murder and knew the family of Christine Jessop, though he was not a suspect.
Jessop was last seen on Oct. 3, 1984, in Queensville, Ontario, north of Toronto. Her body was found over three months later. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death. Police found DNA evidence on her underwear.
Her neighbor was wrongly convicted. Guy Paul Morin was sentenced to life, but his conviction was overturned in 1995 based on DNA technology. He was paid more than a $1 million and received a public apology.
Morin, 34, was convicted of killing Jessop in 1992 after a jury found him innocent in 1986. He spent a total of 18 months in jail.
Morin said in a statement he was relieved for the Jessop family.
“When DNA exonerated me in January, 1995, I was sure that one day DNA would reveal the real killer and now it has,″ Morin said.
Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said police are still very interested to learn more about Hoover’s life, especially from 1984 to 2015. Hoover and his wife apparently had a “neighbor acquaintance″ relationship with the family at the time
Police said he did have access to Jessop in 1984.
Hoover said they were looking for information on his later activities.
“It has obviously generated many more questions,” Ramer said.

Topics: wrongful conviction Christine Jessop

