You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says it hopes to resolve differences on nuclear arms control pact with Washington

Kremlin says it hopes to resolve differences on nuclear arms control pact with Washington

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow on February 27, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xcpf

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says it hopes to resolve differences on nuclear arms control pact with Washington

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia hoped to continue dialogue with Washington on extending the new START treaty
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia said on Wednesday it hoped to resolve its differences with the United States over a nuclear arms control treaty that expires in February next year.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia hoped to continue dialogue with Washington on extending the new START treaty. He was speaking a day after the United States welcomed a proposal by Moscow to prolong it by a year if both sides agreed to freeze their stocks of all nuclear warheads for that period.
Signed in 2010, the last US-Russia pact of its kind limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers each country can deploy.

Topics: Kremlin Russia

Related

World
Kremlin critic Navalny hospitalized with poisoning
World
Russia ready to accept US proposal to extend nuclear pact, Washington prepared to meet ‘immediately’

Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

Philippines reports 1,509 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

  • The healthy ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed
Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,509 new coronavirus infections, its lowest daily increase in cases in more than six weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said there were 60 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed. Total cases have risen to 362,243 while deaths have reached 6,747.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines allows non-essential foreign travel for nationals
World
Philippines reports 1,640 new coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Kremlin says it hopes to resolve differences on nuclear arms control pact with Washington
Inaugural Global AI Summit opens
Emma Roberts shows off Lebanese label as she reveals why she blocked her mother on Instagram
Meghan Trainor reveals gender of her baby 
Celebs laud Chris Pratt after online backlash 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.