You are here

  • Home
  • Greece accuses Turkey of ‘imperialist fantasies’

Greece accuses Turkey of ‘imperialist fantasies’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a trilateral summit, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Oct. 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhy43

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Greece accuses Turkey of ‘imperialist fantasies’

  • Mitsotakis said Turkey had been entertaining ‘imperialist fantasies with aggressive actions from Syria to Libya, from Somalia to Cyprus and the Aegean to the Caucasus’
  • The three leaders ‘condemned Turkey’s actions in Varosha’ in violation of UN Security Council resolutions on the former Cyprus seaside resort
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey of “imperialist fantasies” in the eastern Mediterranean during a meeting on Wednesday with the leaders of Cyprus and Egypt.
Mitsotakis said Turkey had been using “extreme rhetoric” and taking unilateral actions while ignoring international order as well as appeals for dialogue from the European Union, Russia and the United States.
The Greek leader said Turkey had been entertaining “imperialist fantasies with aggressive actions from Syria to Libya, from Somalia to Cyprus and the Aegean to the Caucasus.”
Mitsotakis made the remarks at a trilateral meeting in Nicosia with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
In a joint statement, the three leaders “condemned Turkey’s actions in Varosha” in violation of UN Security Council resolutions on the former Cyprus seaside resort.
The breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus earlier this month reopened Varosha, which Greek Cyriot residents abandoned during the Turkish invasion and occupation of the island’s northern third in 1974.
Cyprus, Egypt and Greece also denounced Turkey’s “unilateral provocations” over energy exploration in disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean and its role in war-torn Libya and Syria.
Mitsotakis said such actions involved “drawing arbitrary maps or signing invalid memoranda” as in the case of Libya.
The three countries hold regular summits as part of their closer energy cooperation as they seek to create a regional energy hub, along with Israel, supplying gas to Europe.
“Our meeting today takes place at a particularly difficult time for the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean,” Anastasiades told reporters.
“Turkey is constantly escalating tensions and undermining regional stability... Turkey is violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus and Greece,” he said.
The situation was compounded last November when Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognized government signed an accord on maritime boundaries.
Greece, Cyprus and Egypt denounced the agreement as “illegal” for infringing on their economic rights in the gas-rich Mediterranean Sea.
It prompted Egypt and Greece to sign a maritime demarcation deal in August.
El-Sisi on Wednesday praised the agreement with Greece as an example of what could be achieved when “international law and institutions were respected.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed the Egypt-Greece agreement as worthless and vowed to keep in place his disputed pact with the Tripoli government.
He has also vowed to continue Turkey’s search for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean.
The row over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean saw NATO allies Greece and Turkey stage rival military drills in August.
At a summit this month, the European Union threatened sanctions if Turkey failed to stop what the bloc says is illegal drilling and energy exploration activities in waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece.

Topics: Greece Turkey Cyprus Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Related

World
Pompeo seeks reversal of ‘provocative’ North Cyprus move to reopen Varosha
World
Greece finalizes plan to build wall on border with Turkey

Bin Laden associate to return to UK following US imprisonment

Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Bin Laden associate to return to UK following US imprisonment

  • Adel Abdel Bary given political asylum in Britain despite role in 1998 US embassy bombings
Updated 52 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Osama Bin Laden’s former spokesman is set to be returned to the UK from the US, having been granted political asylum as part of his extradition terms eight years ago.

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, originally from Egypt, was arrested by UK police in 1999 and extradited to the US in 2012 for his role in Al-Qaeda attacks on Washington’s embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 and wounded 5,000 in 1998.

He was only able to be sent to America after the UK government at the time agreed to accept him as a successful asylum seeker, fearing that refusing to do so, at a time when the US regularly placed international prisoners accused of terrorism in its notorious facility in Guantanamo Bay, would breach his human rights.

Abdel Bary agreed a plea bargain with US prosecutors in 2015 where he admitted to three charges, including conspiracy to murder US citizens abroad. He also admitted sending faxes claiming responsibility for the embassy bombings, as well as threatening further attacks, though he claimed to have never met Bin Laden. He also briefly acted as a lawyer for current Al-Qaeda leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, and has now been released having served 16 years in detention without charge. He had previously moved to the UK from Egypt in 1991, claiming political asylum, a status which was granted in 1993. He was later given indefinite leave to remain in the UK in 1997 with his wife and three children, and has since had three more children born in the UK. One of Abdel Bary’s sons, Abdel Majed Abdel, was arrested in Spain in April this year, having previously traveled to Syria to fight for the terrorist group Daesh.

Abdel Bary is set to return to Britain in the coming days, after being moved to a US immigration detention facility, and will be placed under surveillance by security services when he arrives in the UK, sources told the Telegraph.

“He would not have been extradited to the US in the absence of an undertaking that, as someone with acknowledged refugee status, Britain would be treated as his home country for that reason,” the source said. “Without that there could not have been extradition.”

Lord Carlile, a former independent reviewer of terrorism in the UK, criticized the government’s decision to allow Bary to return. 

“It is a matter of real concern that somebody convicted of serious terrorism offenses is being returned to this country without demur, and I would be very interested to see what the home secretary and the attorney general will have to say about this,” he said.

Topics: UK US Osama bin Laden

Related

World
Bin Laden’s former spokesman bound for Britain after US release
World
Another 9/11 attack ‘around the corner’ if Biden wins, warns bin Laden’s niece

Latest updates

Greece accuses Turkey of ‘imperialist fantasies’
Iraq PM arrives in UK on official visit
Middle East airlines in four-year holding pattern as passenger numbers plunge again
Bin Laden associate to return to UK following US imprisonment
UK warship seizes 450 kilograms of meth in Arabian Sea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.