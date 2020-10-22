You are here

Saudi investment minister stresses importance of public-private partnership for sustainable growth

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said governments must build real partnerships with the private sector.. (File/AFP)
SPA

  • Falih: Saudi Arabia is taking all measures to identify the challenges facing the business community
RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Wednesday stressed the need for a strong public-private partnership to ensure sustainable growth.
He was addressing a session at the World Digital Summit organized by the Financial Times in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and G20 Saudi Secretariat.
Al-Falih said governments must build real partnerships with the private sector.
Highlighting the importance of investor satisfaction, the minister said “transparency and clarity of regulations” give the business community a sense of security.
He said Saudi Arabia is taking all measures to identify the challenges facing the business community, particularly during the ongoing pandemic.
Al-Falih said the Saudi government has taken several measures to protect investors.
He said the Kingdom’s economy is one of the most resilient economies in the world, and it is evident from the fact that despite the pandemic, Saudi Arabia continued with its development projects.
Al-Falih also highlighted
the important role of youth in a country’s development.
He said the Kingdom considers its people particularly the youth its true wealth.
The Saudi government is taking steps to empower the youth and create opportunities for them to contribute to national development, Al-Falih said.
Experts and business leaders from around the world are taking part in the four-day summit. They will discuss issues related to the digital economy, sustainable development, and creating job opportunities.

 

