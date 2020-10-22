Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

DUBAI: Former reality star Paris Hilton has released a new music video, “I Blame You,” in which she wears a glitzy gown by Kuwaiti designer-to-the-stars Yousef Al-Jasmi.

The 39-year-old singer and actress chose a form-fitting silver dress with a high collar.

Hilton dedicated the song to her partner, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, who appears in clips in the video. The star has known Reum for 15 years, but they have only been dating since November 2019.

Apart from the romantic tribute, Hilton’s song also comes with a good cause.

In a teaser video the hotel heiress shared on Instagram before the release, she said that all the proceeds from “I Blame You” will go to Breaking Code Silence, an organization that provides therapeutic treatments for children with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hilton has been vocal about mental health after her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris,” revealed she is still coping from trauma she experienced at a boarding school as a child. In the documentary, Hilton claimed she and other students suffered mental and physical abuse from the school staff.

Hilton was not the only star to be spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creation in recent days. On Oct. 15, US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by the designer during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have also been worn by stars including American singers Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, and media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian.