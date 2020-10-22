Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

You are here

The 39-year-old singer and actress chose a form-fitting dress with a high collar. (AFP)
DUBAI: Former reality star Paris Hilton has released a new music video, “I Blame You,” in which she wears a glitzy gown by Kuwaiti designer-to-the-stars Yousef Al-Jasmi. 

The 39-year-old singer and actress chose a form-fitting silver dress with a high collar.

Hilton dedicated the song to her partner, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, who appears in clips in the video. The star has known Reum for 15 years, but they have only been dating since November 2019.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from the romantic tribute, Hilton’s song also comes with a good cause. 

In a teaser video the hotel heiress shared on Instagram before the release, she said that all the proceeds from “I Blame You” will go to Breaking Code Silence, an organization that provides therapeutic treatments for children with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hilton has been vocal about mental health after her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris,” revealed she is still coping from trauma she experienced at a boarding school as a child. In the documentary, Hilton claimed she and other students suffered mental and physical abuse from the school staff.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hilton was not the only star to be spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creation in recent days. On Oct. 15, US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by the designer during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have also been worn by stars including American singers Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, and media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian.

DUBAI: They say “beauty is pain,” but not for Egyptian footwear label Zee.

The brand’s designs combine comfort and style, making its offerings suitable for settings ranging from edgy and urban life to laid-back for the seaside.

Noureldin Kassem, Zee’s founder, said: “It’s really important to be stylish and comfortable. For us being comfortable is very important, and this is why we used a lot of new materials, like different kinds of leather, and made adjustments to the sandals.”

Brave New World, the brand’s latest collection, draws its inspiration partly from Greco-Roman culture, Kassem told Arab News. 

The collection includes 25 styles in a range of bold and bright designs, featuring sandals and slides to suit a wide range of women’s tastes.

Zee, which was established three years ago, is a sustainable brand that is produced in Egypt, but outsources its materials, such as cork soles, from Spain.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Sustainability is taking a big share of the market now,” Kassem said.

To make the brand more environmentally friendly, Zee’s packaging now includes pouches made of recycled material made in collaboration with eco-friendly Egyptian fashion brand Up-Fuse. 

Kassem said that while many well-established fashion brands are fighting to survive during the coronavirus pandemic, Zee is taking risks and rebranding itself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amid plans for a possible launch of trainers or heels, Zee’s team is working on designing sneakers, which better fit the “persona and identity of the brand.”

Kassem also praised his team, including creative director Kegham Djeghalian, for doing “a great job during this difficult period.”

